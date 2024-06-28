WHOA! Joe Biden Admits He Is Feeble After Disastrous Debate

Joe Biden on Friday admitted he is old and feeble after Thursday night’s humiliating debate performance.

Joe Biden on Friday held a campaign rally in North Carolina after he absolutely bombed at Thursday night’s debate against President Trump.

81-Year-old Joe Biden completely fell apart Thursday night. He glitched, froze up, stumbled through his words and had to be led off the state by nurse Jill.

CLEAN VIDEO: Nurse Jill escorts Crooked Joe Biden off the stage after his humiliating debate performance pic.twitter.com/m4gj5O1DxC — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 28, 2024

Biden did so poorly Thursday evening that even CNN was melting down.

Calls for Biden to be replaced are growing and the knives are out for Jill Biden.

The far-left Daily Beast highlighted Jill Biden’s cruelty for abusing her elder husband and called on her to step it up and help oust Joe Biden.

After Thursday night’s debate disaster Joe Biden had no choice but to admit he is feeble. He still refuses to step aside. Biden is staying in the race and vowed to debate Trump again.

“Folks, I might not walk as easily or talk as smoothly as I used to,” Biden said on X. “I might not debate as well as I used to.”

“But what I do know is how to tell the truth,” he added.

WATCH: