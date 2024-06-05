Another Failed Dem Policy: NY Gov. Hochul Forced to Place ‘Indefinite Pause’ on New York City ‘Congestion Pricing’

In 2023, The Gateway Pundit reported that the Biden Regime approved the nation’s first ‘congestion pricing’ tolling plan for New York to reduce traffic and help the environment.

“The public transit authority hasn’t determined how much to charge drivers, but has considered fares ranging from $9 to $23 for passenger vehicles and between $12 and $82 for trucks. The scenarios contemplate different combinations of potential discounts, credits, and exemptions,” Politico reported.

New York’s Democrat Governor Kathy Hochul’s spox John Lindsay cheered the approval saying at the time, “Governor Hochul is committed to implementing congestion pricing to reduce traffic, improve air quality, and support our public transit system. We’ve worked closely with partners across government and with community members over the last four years to develop a plan that will achieve these goals.”

But in an economy that has been gutted, destroyed, and ravaged by failed Democrat policies, Hochul was forced to admit she has asked top officials at the Metropolitan Transportation Authority to “pause” the implementation of the plan indefinitely.

On Wednesday Hochul was forced to walk back the plan after concerns “over the impact of the tolls on working people.”

Politico reports:

“Circumstances have changed and we must respond to the facts on the ground and not the rhetoric of five years ago,” she said. The decision by Hochul leaves a host of unanswered questions, including how the MTA will make up the expected annual $1 billion in revenue. The money would have gone to a larger $15 billion capital plan for public transportation improvements.

Kathy Hochul is the worst Governor in NY history. There were already a million reasons, but now she wants to delay her new congestion tax just to get through the election and then put the screws to voters immediately afterwards. NYers need to stop voting for this crap! https://t.co/nPUvLCMXRu — Lee Zeldin (@LeeMZeldin) June 5, 2024

In an important election year, where President Donald Trump drew over 25,000 to his rally in the Bronx, it seems to be less about Americans suffering and more about pandering to voters.