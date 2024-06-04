Trump Thanks The Bronx for MASSIVE Rally of 25,000 Supporters in Video Message, Says He “Can’t Wait” to Rally in Other Democrat Run Cities Including Chicago, Detroit, and Philadelphia (VIDEO)

President Trump released a new video statement on Tuesday, thanking New Yorkers for the tremendous support in the Bronx and teasing more rallies in historically blue areas of the country.

The rally in the Bronx was a massive success at showcasing the president’s continued support from minority voters, even in the most Democratic parts of America.

“I can’t wait to bring our message to other Democrat-run cities that are falling apart like Chicago, Detroit, Philadelphia, so many other places, but I’ll see you all soon,” President Trump told supporters in his message.

Trump also noted that “even fake news CNN was forced to admit that our crowd size totally shocked them. They were shocked; everybody was shocked, except maybe me and the people that were there.”

As The Gateway Pundit reported, tens of thousands of voters turned out in the Bronx despite fears of violence from Democrats, who had a minimal presence at the rally despite 15 or more politicians and groups trying to disrupt the rally with their weak protest.

The Bronx rally came after President Trump delivered remarks to a massive crowd of roughly 100,000 supporters in Wildwood, New Jersey.

President Trump told the crowd in New Jersey that he plans to campaign in historically blue states and win.

President Trump now says he will be back in the Bronx "a lot of times," along with the other deep blue cities he mentioned.

Trump also shared the following video from inside of the rally when he took the stage:

Meanwhile, before and during Trump’s speech, supporters were lined up around the block awaiting entry to the maxed-out rally. Thousands had to watch and listen to Trump’s speech in the overflow crowd.