Biden Regime Approves Nation’s First ‘Congestion Pricing’ Tolling Plan For New York – Drivers Entering Manhattan at Peak Hours will be Charged

The Biden Regime approved the nation’s first ‘congestion pricing’ tolling plan for New York to reduce traffic and help the environment.

Drivers entering Manhattan at peak hours will be charged.

“The public transit authority hasn’t determined how much to charge drivers, but has considered fares ranging from $9 to $23 for passenger vehicles and between $12 and $82 for trucks. The scenarios contemplate different combinations of potential discounts, credits and exemptions.” Politico reported.

New York’s Democrat Governor Kathy Hochul’s spox cheered the approval.

“Governor Hochul is committed to implementing congestion pricing to reduce traffic, improve air quality, and support our public transit system,” John Lindsay, a spokesperson for Hochul, said in a statement. “We’ve worked closely with partners across government and with community members over the last four years to develop a plan that will achieve these goals.”

Politico reported: