JUST IN: Alvin Bragg Asks Judge to Extend Unconstitutional Trump Gag Order Even Though Hush Money Trial Is Over, Citing Threats From Trump Supporters

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg once again asked the judge to extend Trump’s gag order even though the hush money trial has concluded.

Bragg’s office citing ongoing threats as well as efforts by Trump supporters to “identify jurors and threaten violence against him.”

“Defendant’s demand that this Court precipitously end these protections, even before the sentencing hearing on July 11, is overstated and largely unfounded,” Alvin Bragg’s prosecutors said in Friday’s filing, according to ABC News.

A New York Appeals court on Tuesday denied Trump’s bid to appeal a gag order in Alvin Bragg’s case after a jury already returned a guilty verdict.

President Trump previously asked the Court to lift the gag order “because the trial has concluded.”

Biden’s DOJ hatchet man Matthew Colangelo earlier this month asked Merchan to keep the gag order in place to “avoid threats to the fairness of the trial itself.”

Alvin Bragg’s prosecutors asked Judge Juan Merchan to keep Trump’s gag order in place even though a jury returned a guilty verdict in the ‘hush money.’

Matthew Colangelo opposed Trump’s bid to lift the gag order in the Stormy Daniels ‘hush money’ case.

New York’s high court dismissed Trump’s appeal “upon the ground that no substantial constitutional question is directly involved.”