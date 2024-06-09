ABC’s Martha Raddatz Confronts DHS Secretary Mayorkas About Joe Biden’s Ineffective Executive Order on the Border (VIDEO)

Joe Biden’s America.

DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas was on “This Week” on ABC with host Martha Raddatz to discuss Joe Biden’s executive order regarding the securing of the border.

Even the mainstream media is now finally beginning to question the Biden regime’s ineffectiveness.

“We have a plan. We are executing on our plan and we will succeed,” Mayorkas said in 2021.

“That was three years ago, since then 6.5 million migrants have been apprehended along the southern border, it’d be very hard to call that a success,” Martha Raddatz responded to Mayorkas’ 2021 claim.

Mayorkas is full of excuses. The Biden regime had over 3 years to secure the border and have intentionally left it wide open.

“This has been in place for 5 days now. What has the impact been? How many migrants have been turned away between those points of entry? Martha Raddatz asked.

“We are at a very early stage. Implementation as you have noted has just begun,” Mayorkas responded.

The American people don’t want to hear anymore of these excuses. The Biden regime did nothing for 3 years. As a result, 10 to 12 million illegals have entered the US since January 2021.

Last week, Joe Biden held a phony press conference at the White House talking about his executive order to secure the border. More lies.

