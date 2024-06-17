320,000 GHOST VOTERS Identified in MUST-WIN State of MI — Are Democrats Resorting to Dirty Tricks Reportedly Used by a Third-World Country to Win in 2024?

When it comes to voter fraud in America, Michigan leads the way.

With the Soros-backed Democrat Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson at the helm, who is arguably the dirtiest Secretary of State in the nation, Michigan could easily become the blueprint for other states on how to steal elections effectively.

While Democrats used every dirty trick in the book to prevent their opponents from watching them steal the election in 2020, the GOP and Independent poll challengers were able to identify the biggest fraud taking place in plain sight—dirty voter rolls, courtesy of MI SOS Jocelyn Benson.

Votes were being processed at the TCF Center by election workers, even though the voter’s names didn’t appear in the electronic poll books or supplemental poll books. Poll challengers had no way of knowing if they were watching votes being cast by dead or imaginary voters, as the voter rolls were so over-bloated that it was impossible for them to check for the legitimacy of the so-called 150,000 “voters” who pushed Biden to an alleged victory in the must-win state of Michigan.

In September 2020, Benson revealed that 500,000 of the 7.7 million unsolicited absentee ballot applications had been returned between May and August. The far-left MI Secretary of State told the Detroit News that she would perform voter list “maintenance” after the November 3 election, citing federal law prohibiting list maintenance 90 days before an election.

One can’t help but question the timing of Jocelyn Benson’s decision to mail the absentee ballot applications in May. Was this a strategic move to exploit a loophole in federal law, preventing the removal of ineligible voters before the November election? Such actions raise serious doubts about the integrity of the election process.

In June, conservative activist and Michigan Freedom Fund director Tony Daunt filed a lawsuit to force Secretary of State Benson to clean up the voter rolls. Daunt claims that his lawsuit was why Benson was forced to remove 177,000 names from the Michigan voter rolls.

Why did Michigan’s Democrat SOS Jocelyn Benson only remove 177,000 names from her voter rolls when, in September, she reported that an estimated 500,000 of the 7.7 million unsolicited ballot applications were returned because the recipients had either died or moved?

In March, the newly appointed RNC Chair, Michael Whatley, and Co-Chair, Lara Trump, promised to fight back against voter fraud in the upcoming election—starting with a lawsuit against Jocelyn Benson that would force her to clean up her dirty voter rolls.

The Gateway Pundit recently reported that the RNC filed a lawsuit against MI SOS Jocelyn Benson on March 13, demanding that the state of MI fix its voter registration rolls. The lawsuit cites their failure to “live up” to the NVRA or National Voter Registration Act’s requirement that demands voter registration rolls must be kept clean.

Michigan’s dirty SOS, Jocelyn Benson, and Eric Brater, her Director of Elections, who, until recently, was the chair of ERIC, are named as defendants in the lawsuit.

The RNC lawsuit states that MI SOS Benson and BOE Director Brater/ ERIC board member and former chair, have failed to meet the requirements outlined in section 8 of the NRVA, or National Voter Registration Act, which requires the states to maintain clean and accurate voter registration records.

Of the 83 counties in Michigan, the lawsuit claims at least 53 have more active registered voters than adult citizens over 18, and 23 have registrations exceeding 90% of adult citizens over 18. The lawsuit states, “That number of voters is impossibly high.”

Comparing the registered active voter count to the 2022 Census data reveals that these 53 counties have active voter registration rates at or above 100 percent of their citizen voting-age populations.

Another serious problem with Michigan’s dirty voter rolls has now been reported by the amazing election integrity group Michigan Fair Elections. According to MFE Investigator Randy Schiffer, Michigan’s 2024 QVF or Qualified Voter Files include a stunning number of “ghost voters.”

What are ghost voters?

Ghost voters are shadows who linger on the voter rolls after their original registrants have moved on. Often, the original registrants relocated out of state died or were automatically re-registered with a duplicate identification number, thanks to Michigan’s new automatic voter registration law or the President or Governor’s Executive Order commanding untold agencies to register all their constituents.

Much like residents in the state of Michigan, the third-world country of Zimbabwe has been dealing with dirty elections for decades, including under the leadership of Zimbabwe’s thug President Robert Mugabe, and still today.

One has to wonder if MI has taken a page from Zimbabwe’s playbook when, in 2008, officials in Zimbabwe’s elections were accused of bloating the voter rolls with non-existent voters, who would turn into “voters” in the final tallies of their election.

In 2008, Zimbabwe election officials were accused of rigging the election by bloating the voter rolls with #GhostVoters

Michigan Fair Elections reports – As of May 2024, more than 320,000 ghost voter registrations have populated the official Michigan voter registration database, and his team derived this astronomical figure after applying state-of-the-art and sophisticated election data analysis to multiple government and official databases.

These shadows of perhaps-once-eligible voters do not belong on the voter rolls, and they pose a serious risk to fair elections. You see, bloated voter rolls act like bait on a fishhook. They dangle tasty potential ballots before hungry fraudsters and lure them to vote on the ghost registrant’s behalf, often by mail.

The data sources that CMV analyses consist of official election data acquired from the State of Michigan through Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) transfers, a database of known US Postal Service / UPS Office Addresses, the National Change of Address (NCOA) database of people who have moved in or out of state in the past four years, data from volunteers who verify the registrations of deceased, moved, or unknown registrants), and the MELISSA National Database for apartments.

Needless to say, the analysis is credible. Make no mistake: Real votes can be cast and counted that are associated with these suspected fake ghost voter registrations in the upcoming 2024 election in Michigan. If you haven’t seen 2000mules.com yet, it’s worth watching. This will be the most important and significant US election of our lifetimes, if not of our entire country’s history.

Remember, Joe Biden allegedly won Michigan by 150,000 votes in 2020.

America was warned 7 years ago about the ghost voter scheme

In a 2017 National Review article, Deroy Murdoch warned America about research on “ghost voters” by Judicial Watch, which analyzed data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2011–2015 American Community Survey and statistics from the federal Election Assistance Commission. The latter included figures provided by 38 states. According to Judicial Watch, eleven states gave the EAC insufficient or questionable information. Pennsylvania’s legitimate numbers place it just below the over-registration threshold.

Murdoch explained that his tabulation of Judicial Watch’s state-by-state results yielded 462 counties where the registration rate exceeded 100 percent. There were 3,551,760 more people registered to vote than adult U.S. citizens who inhabit these counties.

In 2017, the Judicial Watch identified 225,235 ghost voters on the voter rolls.

In 2017, Murdoch appeared on a Fox News podcast where he warned listeners about the serious election integrity issue of “ghost voters” appearing on voter rolls in multiple states in America.

If you were offered the lists of these ghost voter registrations, fraudulent information, and irregularities free of charge and invited to verify the findings and work with your local clerk to fix the problem, would you?

Welcome to the world of Michigan Fair Election’s Soles to Rolls program and the work performed by Election Eagle LLC ( electioneagle.com ), available for free at Check My Vote ( checkmyvote.org ).

What actions can we take to clean the voter registration rolls in Michigan?

Go to Check My Vote (checkmyvote.org), create an account, print out the suspected ghost voter registrations for your local jurisdiction, and show them to your local clerk. The clerks are responsible for conducting the elections and keeping voter rolls accurate in their jurisdictions.

Tell the clerk you are concerned with fake ghost voter registrations, show your clerk the data, and ask for the ghost voter registrations to be removed from the voter rolls in full compliance with the Michigan Election Law according to MCL 168.509dd and/or MCL 168.521.

If you have ever been on the fence about becoming politically active, now is the time to go all in to save our country from a dark outcome. Make noise, get active, and make your voice heard. We have to be the ones to step up and save our country. Don’t wait until tomorrow because tomorrow may be too late.

Attend election integrity group meetings, attend local political meetings, and urgently engage with local election officials and law enforcement. Go to Michigan Fair Elections and DONATE to help them fight election integrity lawsuits and provide their volunteers with the tools they need to identify how the vote is stolen and how to stop voter fraud BEFORE it happens!

Most importantly, Take action. Actions will save our country, not words.

Are Americans willing to sit back and allow our elections to become like Zimbabwe’s without lifting a finger to help one or more of these amazing election integrity groups?

This article was co-written by Randy Schiffer, who is an electrical engineer, a USAF veteran, and an election integrity advocate with a focus on Michigan. He has studied election irregularities extensively with a focus on Michigan for three-plus years. He has worked with a number of election integrity groups, including Check My Vote and Michigan Fair Elections. Twitter / X: @RandySchiffer