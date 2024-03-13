New RNC Leadership Sues Dirty MI SOS Jocelyn Benson and MI Elections Director and ERIC Chair Jonathan Brater: At least 53 MI Counties Have MORE ACTIVE REGISTERED VOTERS Than Citizens Over 18 Yrs Old

Under the leadership of free and fair elections advocates Michael Whatley and Lara Trump, the new and improved RNC has replaced the do-nothing-about election fraud RNC previously led by Ronna Romney-McDaniel.

Whatley and Trump were elected in Houston last week to replace Romney-McDaniel, whose lackluster performance as RNC Chair had many members of the Republican Party calling for her to be replaced.

Immediately after the vote, Whatley shared that election integrity will be a top priority, saying the party’s goal is to “ensure that it is easy to vote and hard to cheat.” Lara Trump, the wife of Donald J. Trump’s son Eric Trump, also expressed her commitment to election security in a recent interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity, where she claimed massive resources would go toward protecting the vote.

It’s been rumored that Romney-McDaniel is planning to run on the RINO ticket for governor of Michigan in 2026, where, coincidentally, the new RNC will file its first election integrity lawsuit. The RNC filed the lawsuit, representing 30 million registered Republicans in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and the U.S. territories, in the US District Court in Western Michigan. The plaintiffs in the lawsuit include Michigan resident Jordan Jorritsma, who is currently running for a seat on the Ottawa County Commission as a Republican and Republican Legislative Aide Emerson Silvernail.

Michigan’s dirty SOS, Jocelyn Benson, and her Director of Elections, who also serves as the chair of ERIC, are named as defendants in the lawsuit.

While several states have dropped ERIC, the Electronic Registration Infomation Center formerly led by Democrat activist David Becker, the state of MI continues to pay ERIC, which is now chaired by Michigan’s Director of Elections Jonathan Brater, who was handpicked for the position by Jocelyn Benson, to “clean” its voter rolls. So far, ERIC has [intentionally?] failed miserably at that task, leaving all-volunteer groups like Check My Vote to find fake addresses, fake voters, dead voters, and voters who no longer live in the state and fighting to get them removed from the voter rolls.

The lawsuit states that MI SOS Benson and BOE Director Brater/ERIC chair have failed to meet the requirements outlined in section 8 of the NRVA, or National Voter Registration Act, which requires the states to maintain clean and accurate voter registration records.

Of the 83 counties in Michigan, the lawsuit claims at least 53 have more active registered voters than adult citizens over 18, and 23 have registrations exceeding 90% of adult citizens over 18. The lawsuit states, “That number of voters is impossibly high.”

Comparing the registered active voter count to the 2022 Census data reveals that these 53 counties have active voter registration rates at or above 100 percent of their citizen voting-age populations.

The 53 MI counties with registration rates at or above 100% of the adult population include:

Alcona (112%), Allegan (104%), Alpena (101%), Antrim (111%), Arenac (104%), Barry (102%), Benzie (108%), Berrien (102%), Calhoun (101%), Cass (101%), Charlevoix (105%), Cheboygan (104%), Crawford (110%), Delta (104%),

Dickinson (100%), Emmet (104%), Genesee (104%), Gladwin (103%), Gogebic (101%), Grand Traverse (101%), Huron (100%), Iosco (104%), Iron (106%), Kalkaska (115%), Kent (100%), Keweenaw (114%), Lapeer (102%), Leelanau (108%), Livingston (102%), Mackinac (114%), Macomb (101%), Mason (104%), Menominee (101%), Missaukee (106%), Monroe (100%), Montmorency (110%), Muskegon (101%), Newaygo (103%), Oakland (101%), Oceana (105%), Ogemaw (106%), Ontonagon (101%), Osceola (101%), Oscoda (110%), Otsego (111%), Presque Isle (107%), Roscommon (110%), Schoolcraft (107%), Shiawassee (102%), St. Clair (102%), Van Buren (104%), Wayne (101%), and Wexford (105%).

An additional 23 counties have active voter registration rates exceeding 90 percent of adult citizens over 18. That figure far eclipses the national and statewide voter registration rate in recent elections,” the lawsuit reads.

The 23 MI counties with voter registration rates over 90% of adult citizens include:

Alger (98%), Baraga (95%), Bay (99%), Branch (96%), Clinton (98%), Eaton (98%), Hillsdale (95%), Jackson (94%), Kalamazoo (95%), Lake (98%), Lenawee (95%), Luce (99%), Manistee (99%), Marquette (93%), Mecosta (91%), Midland (100%), Montcalm (95%), Ottawa (98%), Saginaw (99%), Sanilac (97%), St. Joseph (99%), Tuscola (98%), and Washtenaw (93%).

The RNC lawsuit states, “This is not the first time Michigan has failed to abide by the NVRA’s requirements. In 2020, Michigan election officials were sued in this Court for violating the NVRA.” The lawsuit cites Daunt v. Benson, Doc. 1, No. 1:20-cv-522 (W.D. Mich. June 9, 2020):

At the time, Michigan had one county with registration rates in excess of 100% of the voting-age population and 15 counties with rates above 90%. The state defendants moved to dismiss the case, but this Court denied the motions. Soon after the Court denied the motions to dismiss, the Secretary of State publicly announced that election officials would cancel the registration of 177,000 former voters who either surrendered a Michigan driver's license to another state or had election mail returned undeliverable to an election official before the 2018 election. In addition, the Bureau of Elections declared it would provide local election clerks the absentee ballot applications returned undeliverable to the Bureau for the 2020 election, and it would mail additional notifications requiring verification to voters listed as registered in other states by the Electronic Registration Information Center. Based on these representations, the plaintiffs voluntarily dismissed the case. But since Daunt, Michigan's voter rolls have gotten exponentially worse. In 2020, Michigan had one county with registration rates above 100% of the voting-age population. Now it has 53.

The lawsuit states, “Michigan’s impossibly high registration rates, large rates of inactive registered voters, low numbers of address confirmations, and low numbers of removals indicate an ongoing, systemic problem with its voter list maintenance efforts, adding, “Defendants’ failure to maintain accurate voter rolls violates federal law and jeopardizes the integrity of the State’s upcoming elections.”

On March 4, a Joe Biden-appointed judge dismissed a similar case filed by the Public Interest Legal Foundation, or PILF, against Michigan’s dishonest SOS that claimed Jocelyn Benson had violated federal law by allowing over 27,000 deceased voters to remain on Michigan’s voter rolls. The decision, by U.S. District Court Judge Jane Beckering of the Western District of Michigan, sent shockwaves through Michigan, as citizens strongly believe dead voters have no business on their voter rolls and question why Jocelyn Benson is fighting so hard to keep them on the rolls until after the 2024 election.

Instead of working to restore confidence with voters, the arrogant Democrat SOS who was part of a George Soros scheme to put radical secretaries of state in place in key states had this to say to the Detroit Free Press about the 2021 PILF lawsuit: “Let’s call this what it is,” she said, “a PR (public relations) campaign masquerading as a meritless lawsuit filled with baseless accusations that seek to diminish people’s faith in the security of our elections. Shame on anyone who abuses the legal process to sow seeds of doubt in our democracy.” Somehow, Jocelyn Benson always finds a way to make herself a victim of her own dirty work.

The Gateway Pundit was the first to break the story of a statewide investigation into a massive voter registration fraud scheme that began only one month before the 2020 election. MI SOS Jocelyn Benson not only hid the Michigan State Police and Muskegon Police investigation from voters, but according to multiple clerks across the state of Michigan whom we spoke with, she also kept it hidden from them as well.

MI AG Dana Nessel also kept the investigation, where “several crimes were committed,” hidden from the public. Why? Could it be because fake registrations, once entered into the system, could take years to be removed from the state’s qualified voter rolls if they are ever discovered?

Watch the key witness in the massive GBI Strategies voter registration fraud case tell AG Nessel’s investigator she identified over 1,000 false voter registrations:

In mid-January, the Gateway Pundit exposed a non-existent address where 19 individuals were registered to vote. The address was discovered by a Check My Vote volunteer in Holland, MI. Eight individuals voted using that address in the 2020 and 2022 elections. After the Holland Police investigated the incident and reported it to the MI SOS office, the address was quietly removed from the voter rolls. No public statement was made about the incident, and the county clerk, Bob Genetski, received no notification of removing the address from the voter rolls.

In their lawsuit, the RNC justifiably warns, “Retaining voter rolls bloated with ineligible voters harms the electoral process, heightens the risk of electoral fraud, and undermines public confidence in elections.”