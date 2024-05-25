WATCH: Trump’s Rally in The Bronx Showed That Americans of Every Race LOVE Trump – CBS Reacts: “This Rally Did Look a Lot Like America”

After Trump took the stage in the Bronx, thousands of supporters were still lined up, awaiting entry in the overflow crowd

Trump’s rally in the Bronx was a massive success at showcasing the president’s continued support from minority voters even in the most Democratic-controlled parts of America.

The Bronx is the bluest of New York City boroughs, with a majority of Spanish voters. Biden “won” 83% of the Bronx vote back in 2020.

Thousands of voters turned out despite fears of violence from Democrats, who had a minimal presence at the rally despite 15 or more politicians and groups trying to disrupt the rally with their weak protest.

EVERYONE IN AMERICA Knows things were better under President Trump – no matter what garbage the media is pushing. And EVERYTHING is worse under Joe Biden. The Marxist left is destroying the country. And it’s not likely to get any better as long as Democrats hold on to power.

Even the leftist protesters held up a banner that said “f*ck Biden!”

Protestors at Trump's Bronx Rally

The Democrats will have to break out the fake voter registrations and phony mail-in ballots once again if they can’t sign up enough illegal aliens to vote for Joe Biden. Either way, everyone knows Biden cannot pull off another massive election theft this time.

Fox host Jesse Watters shared a clip on X of voters in the Bronx on why they’re voting for Trump this November.

Lara Logan responded, “Now this is inconvenient for the narrative – how do you steal the election now when the world sees that Americans of every race support Trump?”

The voters interviewed cited inflation and economic stress, housing crime, and illegal immigration as why we need Trump back in office, saying Joe Biden hasn’t done anything with one adding, “he wants to make it worse.”



After the rally, a guest on CBS admitted that the rally looked “a lot like America.”

She added, “There was a lot of Asian voters there, there were a lot of Hispanic voters, a lot of Black voters there.” However, she then lied, saying that this is not a typical sight at Trump rallies.

Every single Trump rally this author has attended since 2019 has looked like America, with people of all races, religions, and walks of life turning out to support Donald Trump.



