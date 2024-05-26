REPORT: Democrats Starting to Get Nervous About Biden’s Chances in Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania is an extremely important swing state. It went for Trump in 2016 and for Biden in 2020. Democrats see it as a must-win state for Biden in 2024, but some recent polls are starting to make them sweat.

If old ‘Scranton Joe’ can’t pull off a win there in November, Democrats think the whole ‘blue wall’ will fall apart and for once, they’re probably right.

It won’t be surprising to see Dems increase ad spending there in the coming months.

The Hill reports:

Pennsylvania poses problems for ‘Scranton Joe’ President Biden goes by “Scranton Joe,” he references Pennsylvania often in speeches and his campaigns have spent millions of dollars there in political ads. In 2020, the president set up his campaign headquarters in Philadelphia — before the COVID-19 pandemic — and he visited the state more than any other battleground that cycle… But now, some Democrats say it’s a state that could cause Biden’s blue wall to rupture. They point to a pair of recent polls that show former President Trump with a narrow lead — in what amounts to a near tie. But what’s concerning to them isn’t the top-line numbers, but the erosion happening within the Democratic base. A New York Times/Siena College/Philadelphia Inquirer poll out earlier this month showed Biden’s support among young voters in the state has slipped since 2020 from 62 percent to 47 percent. And his backing from Black and Hispanic voters has also waned from 71 percent to 57 percent.

A recent poll from the Cook Political Report puts Trump ahead of Biden in Pennsylvania by three points.

#NEW @CookPolitical Swing State Poll: NEVADA

Trump 49% (+9)

Biden 40%

.

PENNSYLVANIA

Trump 48% (+3)

Biden 45%

.

MICHIGAN

Trump 47% (+2)

Biden 45%

.

NORTH CAROLINA

Trump 48% (+7)

Biden 41%

.

WISCONSIN

Biden 45%

Trump 45%

.

GEORGIA

Trump 47% (+3)

Biden 44%

.

ARIZONA

Trump 45% (+1)… pic.twitter.com/fwS1CFOwkN — Political Polls (@Politics_Polls) May 24, 2024

Democrats are right to be concerned. Trump won here once before and he can certainly do it again.