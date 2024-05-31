Wicked Hillary Clinton Cracks a “Joke” After Trump Conviction – Then Touts “She Was Right” Merchandise (VIDEO)

As the Gateway Pundit reported, the rigged New York City jury convicted President Trump ALL 34 COUNTS in Alvin Bragg and corrupt Judge Juan Merchan’s lawfare case Thursday afternoon.

A giddy Merchan saluted the jury members for their “dedication and hard work” after one of American history’s greatest travesties of justice. The next step is the sentencing phase on July 11, where Merchan will have a chance to throw Trump behind bars.

Merchan to jurors: I really admire your dedication and hard work. You worked very hard and gave this matter the attention it deserves. — Paul Ingrassia (@PaulIngrassia) May 30, 2024

One person undoubtedly thrilled over Trump’s misfortune was arguably the most corrupt and wicked Democrat of all: Hillary Clinton.

As the Daily Beast revealed, Crooked Hillary was presenting an award Thursday night at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts for the Global Leadership Awards, shortly after the news of Trump’s conviction broke.

A grinning Hillary thanked the adoring crowd and then joked, “Anything going on today?” The attendees responded by erupting in applause.

WATCH:

The Beast reported Hillary went on to say “Well, I have to tell you, there’s nowhere I’d rather be than right here,” drawing loud laughter from the audience.

But the vile woman was not done having a party at Trump’s misfortune. She went on Instagram that same night to promote a $22 mug with a painted image of herself sipping tea. Above and around the image reads the slogan, “Turns out she was right about everything.”

She explained in the post that each purchase would fund the radical-left Onward Together groups to help them “defend democracy.”

“We recently had some new merch made based on a phrase I hear a lot,” Hillary wrote in the post. “The design happened to be finalized today.”

“With your purchase, you’ll support Onward Together groups defending democracy… and get a pretty great mug to sip tea from,” she continued.

LOOK: