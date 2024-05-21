WHAT’S GOING ON HERE? Paul Pelosi’s Attacker Has Already Been Tried and Sentenced – Meanwhile, the Man Who Wanted to Kill Justice Kavanaugh Hasn’t Even Gone to Trial

What is going on with our justice system?

David DePape, the man who attacked Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul has already faced a trial, was convicted, and sentenced to 30 years in jail. His crime took place in October of 2022.

Meanwhile, Nicholas Roske, who showed up at the home of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh with a gun and other dangerous items with the intention of killing him, has not even gone on trial yet. And his crime happened months before the attack on Paul Pelosi!

Want to hear something nuts? June 2022: Nicholas Roske attempts to assassinate Kavanaugh Four months later, a man attacks Nancy Pelosi’s husband Pelosi’s attacker has already been tried, convicted, and sentenced to 30 years in prison Meanwhile, Roske hasn’t even gone to trial — John Hasson (@SonofHas) May 17, 2024

A few weeks ago, the Washington Free Beacon pointed out that the case against Roske is being slow-walked and no one seems to know why:

Biden DOJ Slow-Walks ‘Slam Dunk’ Case Against Man Who Allegedly Tried To Kill Justice Kavanaugh, Baffling Experts President Joe Biden’s Department of Justice is dragging its feet in prosecuting Nicholas Roske, the man accused of trying to assassinate Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, leaving legal experts perplexed about the slow-moving pace of the case. Roske was indicted for attempted murder of a Supreme Court justice nearly two years ago in June 2022, after allegedly traveling from his parent’s home in California to the Maryland suburbs of Washington, D.C., with the intent to kill Kavanaugh. Roske, a biological male who identified in some online posts as a transgender woman, was upset over the leaked Supreme Court draft opinion overturning Roe v. Wade, according to court documents… “It’s noteworthy that after nearly two years, there is still no trial date or plea agreement in this case,” Gerard Filitti, senior counsel at The Lawfare Project, told the Free Beacon. “While pretrial motions would resolve questions about the admissibility of some of the evidence, including statements made by Roske, there is no underlying procedural reason why it would take this long to get to trial.”

Does criminal justice in the United States now depend on the politics of the people who are victims of crimes?

It sure looks that way in this case.