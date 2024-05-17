JUST IN: Man Who Attacked Paul Pelosi Sentenced to 30 Years in Federal Prison After Nancy Pelosi Urged Judge to Give Him a “Very Long” Sentence

David DePape, the man who broke into Nancy Pelosi’s San Francisco home and beat her husband Paul Pelosi with a hammer was sentenced to 30 years in prison.

Nancy Pelosi previously urged the judge to give DePape a “very long” sentence.

In October 2022, David DePape, 43, broke into the Pelosis’ San Francisco residence and attacked Paul Pelosi with a hammer.

When police arrived at the residence, Paul Pelosi opened the door. Shortly after that, DePape attacked Paul Pelosi with a hammer and fractured his skull.

WATCH:

#EXCLUSIVE

Just released police body camera video shows moments David DePape attacked Paul Pelosi at his# San Francisco home WARNING: VIDEO IS GRAPHIC#PaulPelosi #BREAKING@Nbcbayarea pic.twitter.com/rQZriBvOCm — Bigad Shaban (@BigadShaban) January 27, 2023

In November, the jury found DePape guilty on “kidnapping and assault on account of a federal official’s performance of official duties,” ABC News reported.

David DePape is still facing state charges related to his attack on Paul Pelosi.

Excerpt from ABC News:

The man convicted of breaking into former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s home and attacking her husband Paul Pelosi with a hammer has been sentenced to 30 years in federal prison. Federal prosecutors wanted DePape to serve 40 years for his conviction on charges of attempted kidnapping of a federal officer or employee and assault of an immediate family member of a federal official. “The defendant planned a violent hostage-taking of the Speaker Emerita, and then nearly killed her husband,” prosecutors wrote in a sentencing memorandum. “The defendant planned and unleashed violence and has stayed true to his belief that the actions were necessary.” Federal prosecutors wanted DePape to serve 40 years for his conviction on charges of attempted kidnapping of a federal officer or employee and assault of an immediate family member of a federal official. “The defendant planned a violent hostage-taking of the Speaker Emerita, and then nearly killed her husband,” prosecutors wrote in a sentencing memorandum. “The defendant planned and unleashed violence and has stayed true to his belief that the actions were necessary.”