WATCH LIVE: President Trump Delivers Remarks in Freeland, Michigan at 6 PM ET

President Trump will deliver remarks tonight at Avflight Saginaw in Freeland, Michigan, at 6 PM ET.

This is Trump’s second stop of the day.

As The Gateway Pundit reported earlier, President Trump spoke to a crowd in Waukesha, Wisconsin and slammed the soaring crime in Biden’s America, the opioid crisis, and border security.

Trump packed the venue in Wisconsin with a massive overflow crowd outdoors.

Via Dan Scavino:

In Freeland, Michigan, Trump had another massive crowd lined up early, awaiting entry hours before he took the stage:

81 million vote-getter Joe Biden can't pull crowds like this.

Per OANN correspondent Daniel Baldwin, " President Trump will hammer Joe Biden’s economic record in Wisconsin today."

SNEAK PEAK: President Trump will hammer Joe Biden’s economic record in Wisconsin today: “Biden has just declared that if he gets 4 more years, he will drench the Middle Class in a tidal wave of massive tax hikes—vowing repeatedly that he will ensure the Trump Tax Cuts expire.” — Daniel Baldwin (@baldwin_daniel_) May 1, 2024



According to recent polling data, President Trump currently leads Joe Biden in six of the seven key swing states expected to determine the November General Election. Michigan is the only state where Trump trails Biden in the swing state poll.

Trump leads Biden by four points in Wisconsin and is down two points to Biden in Michigan. Seventy-one percent of voters in the states polled say the United States economy is on the “wrong track,” and 51% of voters say they trust Trump more on the economy, while just 36% say Biden.

