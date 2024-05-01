WATCH LIVE: President Trump Delivers Remarks in Freeland, Michigan at 6 PM ET

Supporters in Freeland, Michigan line up hours early to see President Trump deliver remarks – via @RealLWilson on X

President Trump will deliver remarks tonight at Avflight Saginaw in Freeland, Michigan, at 6 PM ET.

This is Trump’s second stop of the day.

As The Gateway Pundit reported earlier, President Trump spoke to a crowd in Waukesha, Wisconsin and slammed the soaring crime in Biden’s America, the opioid crisis, and border security.

WATCH LIVE: President Trump Delivers Remarks in Waukesha, Wisconsin at 3 PM ET

Trump packed the venue in Wisconsin with a massive overflow crowd outdoors.

Via Dan Scavino:

In Freeland, Michigan, Trump had another massive crowd lined up early, awaiting entry hours before he took the stage:

81 million vote-getter Joe Biden can't pull crowds like this.

Per OANN correspondent Daniel Baldwin, " President Trump will hammer Joe Biden’s economic record in Wisconsin today."


According to recent polling data, President Trump currently leads Joe Biden in six of the seven key swing states expected to determine the November General Election. Michigan is the only state where Trump trails Biden in the swing state poll.

Trump leads Biden by four points in Wisconsin and is down two points to Biden in Michigan. Seventy-one percent of voters in the states polled say the United States economy is on the “wrong track,” and 51% of voters say they trust Trump more on the economy, while just 36% say Biden.

Watch live below via Right Side Broadcasting Network:

President Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America, will deliver remarks at a Rally in Freeland, Michigan on Wednesday, May 1, 2024, at 6:00 p.m. ET.

Watch LIVE on RSBN starting at approximately 3:30 p.m. ET.

Jordan Conradson
Jordan Conradson, formerly TGP’s Arizona correspondent, is currently on assignment in Washington DC. Jordan has played a critical role in exposing fraud and corruption in Arizona's elections and elected officials. His reporting on election crimes in Maricopa County led to the resignation of one election official, and he was later banned from the Maricopa County press room for his courage in pursuit of the truth. TGP and Jordan finally gained access after suing Maricopa County, America's fourth largest county, and winning at the Ninth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals. Conradson looks forward to bringing his aggressive style of journalism to the Swamp.

You can email Jordan Conradson here, and read more of Jordan Conradson's articles here.

 

