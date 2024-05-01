WATCH LIVE: President Trump Delivers Remarks in Waukesha, Wisconsin at 3 PM ET

President Trump will host two campaign rallies in Waukesha, Wisconsin, and in Freeland, Michigan, today.

Trump will speak at his first stop at the Waukesha County Expo Center in Wisconsin at 3 pm ET.

He will later speak at Avflight Saginaw in Freeland, Michigan, at 6 pm ET. Doors to the event open at 2 pm. Register for tickets here!

These rallies come as a recent poll shows President Trump leading Joe Biden in 6 of the seven key swing states expected to determine the November General Election.

Trump leads Biden by four points in Wisconsin and is down two points to Biden in Michigan, and 70% of voters in the states polled say the United States economy is on the “wrong track.” 51% of voters say they trust Trump more on the economy, while just 36% say Biden.

Supporters of the President turned out six hours early to see Trump speak at his second rally in Wisconsin this year after a rally in Green Bay last month.

Nearly six hours ahead of when Former President Donald Trump is expected to speak in Waukesha, a line has already formed. pic.twitter.com/lB5Nao421r — Vanessa Kjeldsen (@VanessaKjeldsen) May 1, 2024



Per News Nation's Emily Finn , there was "high energy" this earlier morning, and President Trump will deliver remarks in Waukesha on the soaring crime in Biden's America, the opioid crisis, and border security:

Watch President Trump's rally in Waukesha, Wisconsin, live below via Right Side Broadcasting Network: