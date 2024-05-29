Trump Fires Back at ‘Wacko Former Actor’ Robert De Niro — Slams Actor as ‘Small, Both Mentally and Physically’

President Donald Trump, who is currently facing Alvin Bragg’s politically motivated show trial in New York City, has unleashed a blistering attack on disgraced actor Robert De Niro.

The Biden campaign held a press conference right outside the courtroom with disgraced, deranged Trump-hating actor Robert De Niro on Tuesday morning. Unsurprisingly, the tactic spectacularly backfired on them.

The once-respected actor was spotted wearing a mask outdoors, an unnecessary gesture that further emphasized his detachment from reality.

De Niro launched into an unhinged rant amidst shouts of “f— you!” from Trump supporters.

He labeled them “crazy” and “clowns” while ironically claiming that if Trump were re-elected, the government would “perish from the earth.”

Trump supporters slammed De Niro for his absurd speech, retorting, “You are trash!… Your movies suck!… You’re a nobody!… Your mom should have swallowed!”

A visibly irritated De Niro lost his cool and lashed out, yelling, “You are gangsters!” and “F— you!”

WATCH:

Robert De Niro gets into a shouting match with someone wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat while leaving a Biden-Harris campaign presser across the street from Trump’s criminal trial. #RobertDeNiro #DeNiro #DonaldTrump #Trump #TrumpTrial pic.twitter.com/yRFMvftXA4 — Matt Pieper (@MattPieper) May 28, 2024

In a fiery statement released on Truth Social, President Trump lambasted De Niro.

“I never knew how small, both mentally and physically, Wacko Former Actor Robert De Niro was,” Trump wrote.

“Today, De Niro, who suffers from an incurable case of TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME, commonly known in the medical community as TDS, was met, outside the Courthouse, with a force far greater than the Radical Left – MAGA.”

“Robert, whose movies, artistry, and brand have gone WAY DOWN IN VALUE since he entered the political arena at the request of Crooked Joe Biden, looked so pathetic and sad out there. Where have you gone Joe DiMaggio!!!” Trump concluded.