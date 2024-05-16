‘Thank Goodness He Had Subtitles’ — Leftist Jimmy Fallon Mocks Biden’s Debate Announcement Being Mumbling Mess, Jokes About CNN’s Lack of Audience (VIDEO)

Late-night host Jimmy Fallon didn’t hold back as he humorously skewered Joe Biden’s latest debate announcement.

The mock fest came following Biden’s acceptance of a CNN debate invitation, set for June 27 and another on ABC News slated for September 10.

The CNN debate will take place in Atlanta, Georgia. Jake Tapper and Dana Bash will moderate CNN’s June debate.

“It is my great honor to accept the CNN Debate against Crooked Joe Biden, the WORST PRESIDENT in the History of the United States and a true Threat to Democracy, on June 27th. Likewise, I accept the ABC News Debate against Crooked Joe on September 10th. Thank you, DJT!” former President Donald Trump announced via Truth Social.

Biden responded, “I’ve received and accepted an invitation from CNN for a debate on June 27th. Over to you, Donald. As you said: anywhere, any time, any place.”

However, the real punchline came when Biden released a video where he appeared less than coherent, mumbling through his challenge to Trump. Fallon seized the moment to highlight the ironies and incongruities in Biden’s campaign strategy.

Donald Trump lost two debates to me in 2020. Since then, he hasn’t shown up for a debate. Now he’s acting like he wants to debate me again. Well, make my day, pal. pic.twitter.com/AkPmvs2q4u — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) May 15, 2024

“The first debate will be next month, which is the earliest presidential debate has ever been. An early bird debate feels right for these guys,” Fallon said.

He poked fun at Biden’s debate conditions: “Biden and Trump will meet June 27th on CNN, and one of Biden’s conditions was not having an audience. So that explains why it’s on CNN.”

Fallon’s comment was a pointed dig at the network’s declining viewership. In 2021, the fake news network has lost 67% of its viewers since when Trump departed the White House.

The Tonight Show host didn’t stop there. He pounced on Biden’s request for microphones that cut off after a candidate’s time limit is reached.

I suppose that’s one way to avoid hearing ‘Come on, man!’ every five minutes. But let’s be real: The only ‘cut-off’ Biden should worry about is his bedtime.

Fallon continued to dissect Biden’s performance in the video where Joe Biden challenged Trump to the debates—mimicking Biden’s challenge with exaggerated slurred speech.

“Thank goodness he had subtitles, right?” Fallon said.

