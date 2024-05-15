CNN Debate Moderators Named for Trump-Biden Matchup

The CNN debate moderators were named after President Trump and Joe Biden agreed to a debate.

Joe Biden and President Trump on Wednesday accepted an invitation from CNN for a debate on June 27 without a live audience.

The CNN debate will take place in Atlanta, Georgia. Jake Tapper and Dana Bash will moderate CNN’s June debate.

Trump also accepted ABC News’ invitation to debate Biden on September 10.

This is months after President Trump has repeatedly challenged Joe Biden to a debate. Joe Biden is such a coward that he has avoided committing to a debate until he was practically forced to because of pressure.

However, Biden will only debate Trump if there is no audience, Trump’s mic is muted while he’s speaking, and if left-wing networks/moderators are in charge of the matchup.

President Trump challenged Joe Biden to a third debate hosted by Fox News and moderated by Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum.

Biden snubbed the invite to a third debate.

“President Biden made his terms clear for two one-on-one debates, and Donald Trump accepted those terms,” Biden Campaign Chair Jen O’Malley Dillon said in a statement. “No more games. No more chaos, no more debate about debates.”