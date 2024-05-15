BREAKING: Biden and Trump Accept CNN’s Invitation to Debate on June 27 – Trump Takes the Gloves Off and RIPS “Crooked Joe Biden”

by

Joe Biden and President Trump on Wednesday accepted an invitation from CNN for a debate on June 27.

Trump also accepted ABC News’ invitation to debate Biden on September 10.

“It is my great honor to accept the CNN Debate against Crooked Joe Biden, the WORST PRESIDENT in the History of the United States and a true Threat to Democracy, on June 27th. Likewise, I accept the ABC News Debate against Crooked Joe on September 10th. Thank you, DJT!” Trump said on Truth Social Wednesday morning.

Screenshot

“I’ve received and accepted an invitation from CNN for a debate on June 27th. Over to you, Donald. As you said: anywhere, any time, any place,” Biden said.

“I’ve received and accepted an invitation from @CNN for a debate on June 27th. Over to you, Donald. As you said: anywhere, any time, any place,” Biden said.

CNN reported:

President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump have both accepted an invitation from CNN to debate on June 27, a historically early showdown that will set the tone for the final months of the 2024 campaign.

“I’ve received and accepted an invitation from @CNN for a debate on June 27th. Over to you, Donald. As you said: anywhere, any time, any place,” Biden said in a post on X.

Trump later told CNN’s Kaitlan Collins, “The answer is yes, I will accept.”

Biden earlier Wednesday mocked Trump and absurdly claimed the former president “lost two debates” to him in 2020.

“Make my day, pal,” Biden said in a highly edited video posted to X.

Photo of author
Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.