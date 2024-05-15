BREAKING: Biden and Trump Accept CNN’s Invitation to Debate on June 27 – Trump Takes the Gloves Off and RIPS “Crooked Joe Biden”

Joe Biden and President Trump on Wednesday accepted an invitation from CNN for a debate on June 27.

Trump also accepted ABC News’ invitation to debate Biden on September 10.

“It is my great honor to accept the CNN Debate against Crooked Joe Biden, the WORST PRESIDENT in the History of the United States and a true Threat to Democracy, on June 27th. Likewise, I accept the ABC News Debate against Crooked Joe on September 10th. Thank you, DJT!” Trump said on Truth Social Wednesday morning.

“I’ve received and accepted an invitation from CNN for a debate on June 27th. Over to you, Donald. As you said: anywhere, any time, any place,” Biden said.

Biden earlier Wednesday mocked Trump and absurdly claimed the former president “lost two debates” to him in 2020.

“Make my day, pal,” Biden said in a highly edited video posted to X.