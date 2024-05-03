Speaker Johnson Is Brutally Fact-Checked by X Community Notes After Pretending to Oppose Open Borders

In April, the House of Representatives passed three bills to hand out money to Ukraine, Israel, Gaza, and other non-U.S. involved conflict zones around the world.

The Democrats waved Ukrainian flags on the floor of the United States House of Representatives as they voted to send $60 BILLION of taxpayer money to secure a foreign border.

The legislation did nothing to support America’s open southern border.

In the last month, Republicans under Speaker Mike Johnson’s leadership have given up a $1.2 trillion spending bill with more support from Democrats than Republicans, reauthorization for warrantless searches of Americans under FISA Section 702, and funding to secure foreign borders but not our own.

On Wednesday, May 1, Speaker Johnson tweeted out that the Biden Administration is so committed to their reckless open border policies that they are flying in inadmissible aliens from around the world into America.

“The Biden Administration is so committed to their reckless open border policies that they are literally picking up inadmissible aliens from around the world and flying them to our country. Biden’s parole program is illegal and should be terminated right away,” Johnson wrote.

Of course, this was just empty words coming from Mike Johnson.

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) fact-checked Johnson reminding Americans that Johnson funded the open borders and funded the flights of illegals into America.

“Speaker Johnson your omnibus bill funds this. Why are you acting like you oppose it? All you had to do was insert one sentence prohibiting Biden from spending money for these flights. Instead you suspended the rules so we couldn’t even offer amendments to stop this,” Massie wrote.

.@SpeakerJohnson, Your omnibus bill funds this. Why are you acting like you oppose it ? All you had to do was insert one sentence prohibiting Biden from spending money for these flights. Instead you suspended the rules so we couldn’t even offer amendments to stop this. https://t.co/Wi8k1uh2tf — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) May 2, 2024

Johnson even funded $3.5 billion to bring in Palestinians who support the terror attacks on Israel.

You literally just gave them 3.5 billion dollars to smuggle in migrants from Gaza with in your spending bill — JD Sharp (@imjdsharp) May 2, 2024

Speaker Johnson was then fact-checked by community notes on X.

“Despite claiming to oppose this action, Mike Johnson supported passage of a bill that funds this action,” according to the Community Note.

.@SpeakerJohnson Johnson was just corrected by a community note, as he was acting as if he opposes Joe Biden’s actions, despite having supported the passage of the bill. What would you like to say to Speaker Johnson? pic.twitter.com/6xwfX9UqhF — Suhr Majesty ™ (@ULTRA_MAJESTY) May 3, 2024

The Community Notes official X account confirmed that Mike Johnson’s statement was fact-checked.

Readers added a Community Note to this Post: https://t.co/y08suCuHNC — Helpful Community Notes (@HelpfulNotes) May 3, 2024

The note was later removed by the X audience – despite its accuracy.