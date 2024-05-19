Senator John Fetterman Blasts AOC Calling Him A Bully – After He Compares Dem Sideshow in House to Jerry Springer Show

Looks like the Democrats are starting to eat their own.

Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.) on Sunday blasted Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) for her outrageous claim that he was acting like a bully. Fetterman dismissed the absurd accusation following his straightforward comments on the heated exchange in a House committee. The radical left’s desperate attempts to smear their own continue to reach new lows.

Speaking on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Fetterman attempted to defend his controversial tweet, claiming he was merely reacting to the chaos in the House panel. He had compared it to “The Jerry Springer Show.”

Fetterman’s dismissive remarks reveal his attitude toward serious congressional proceedings, further fueling the spectacle the left creates in Washington.

I understand you likely would not have stood up for your colleague and seem to be confused about racism and misogyny being a “both sides” issue. But I stand up to bullies, instead of becoming one. And to the women of Pennsylvania: I’d stand up for you too. Enjoy your Friday. https://t.co/cInF4YXO2y — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 17, 2024

Politico reports,

“If everyone on the committee was proud of what they’ve produced, they’re entitled to their opinion,” he told host Jake Tapper on Sunday. Ocasio-Cortez disagreed with Fetterman’s initial tweet after the disorderly Thursday hearing where a number of representatives hurled insults at their colleagues. “I understand you likely would not have stood up for your colleague and seem to be confused about racism and misogyny for being a ‘both sides’ issue,” Ocasio-Cortez wrote in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter. “But I stand up to bullies, instead of becoming one.”

The panel gathered to discuss contempt charges against Attorney General Merrick Garland, a key target for House Republicans. However, the session descended into bickering among some members.

“I think your fake eyelashes are messing up what you’re reading,” Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) told Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-Texas) during the hearing.

On the bright side, it is nice to see Congress actually working for a change instead of pacifying the public while sending billions to foreign countries while Americans starve in the streets.

And it was refreshing to see Republicans go on offense against AG Garland.

Now, if they could focus more on inner-city crime, that would be real progress.