Rumble Sues Google For Over $1 Billion For Abusing Its Ad Monopoly, Another Antitrust Lawsuit Also Pending

The popular video-sharing platform Rumble is suing Google for over $1 billion for illegally leveraging its technological dominance against its ability to compete as an ad tech competitor.

The lawsuit, filed in the Northern District of California, alleges that Google has abused its position to deprive Rumble of billions in ad revenue.

The complaint reads:

Google exploits significant conflicts of interest that stem from its multiple roles in this electronically traded marketplace. As a result, it is able to pocket a supra-competitive portion of every advertising dollar that passes through the Ad Tech markets it controls, ad revenue that rightly should have passed through to publishers like Rumble and its content creators. Google unlawfully forecloses competition in the market for publisher ad servers in the market for ad buying tools for small advertisers, and in the separate markets for ad exchanges and ad networks,” the complaint reads. Google excludes competition by engaging in conduct unlawful under settled antitrust precedent, including through unlawful tying arrangements, a pattern and practice of exclusionary conduct targeting actual and potential rivals, and even a market allocation and price fixing agreement with Facebook, at one time its largest potential competitive threat in the publisher ad server and ad network markets.

This is not the only lawsuit filed by Rumble against Google, which is notorious for its aggressive and bullying behavior towards potential competitors and conservative entities.

Back in 2021, Rumble filed a separate antitrust lawsuit alleging that it favored YouTube in search results and across the Android operating system. The following year, a judge in California ruled that the lawsuit could proceed, with the two sides current in discovery.

In 2021, Google demonetized The Gateway Pundit from their ad network.

The Gateway Pundit has an outstanding record of accurately reporting the top news stories of the day. Because of our continued success and our honest conservative bent we are regularly censored, shadowbanned, and banned by the tech giants. Despite this, our numbers continue to grow year after year.

Of course, The Gateway Pundit is not alone in this latest advertising ban by Google. We are aware of several top conservative sites that were also banned in the past several weeks from the Google advertising platform.

And for the record, the Google advertising platform is one of the largest ad networks on the internet. So now Google is not only censoring and shadowbanning conservatives, they are taking away their ad money.

Google is truly one of the most dangerous companies in the world today.

Rumble is far from alone in targeting Google for illegal activities. The Justice Department and several U.S. states sued the company last year for violations of the Sherman Antitrust Act, while the European Union fined them $1.7 billion back in 2019 for engaging anticompetitive practices.

Dozens of other companes and individuals, including presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., have also filed similar lawsuits.

