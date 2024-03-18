Study: Google Has Interfered in U.S. Elections 41 TIMES!

This article originally appeared on WND.com

‘Its meddling has turned into an organizational mission to ensure its candidates win’

A new study confirms Google, the gorilla in the room regarding internet searches, has interfered in American elections 41 times in recent years.

It is the work of the Media Research Center that was revealed in a report by Fox News.

Dan Schneider, MRC’s Free Speech America vide president, and Gabriela Pariseau, editor, said in a summary, “MRC researchers have found 41 times where Google interfered in elections over the last 16 years, and its impact has surged dramatically, making it evermore harmful to democracy. In every case, Google harmed the candidates – regardless of party – who threatened its left-wing candidate of choice.”

Their report continued, “From the mouths of Google executives, the tech giant let slip what was never meant to be made public: That Google uses its ‘great strength and resources and reach’ to advance its leftist values. Google’s outsized influence on information technology, the body politic and American elections became evident in 2008. After failing to prevent then-candidate for president Donald Trump from being inaugurated following the 2016 election, Google has since made clear to any discerning observer that it has been — and will continue — interfering in America’s elections.”

In response, Google claimed it as a “business incentive” to keep “both sides” happy, the report.

Fox reported, “MRC Free Speech America, a division of the conservative Media Research Center, believes the most recent example was recorded after Google artificial intelligence Gemini ‘refused to answer questions damaging’ to President Biden.”

And, MRC found, from 2008 through February 2024, the web behemoth “has utilized its power to help push to electoral victory the most liberal candidates, regardless of party, while targeting their opponents for censorship.”

Samples: Barack Obama over John McCain in 2008, Obama over Mitt Romney in 2012. And refusing to correct a “Google bomb” that smeared Rick Santorum at a time he was a leader, wnd when it used “its algorithm to exclude autofill results that were potentially damaging to Hillary Clinton in 2016.

Fox reported, “Other examples cited by the MRC include disabling Tulsi Gabbard’s Ads account just as she became the most searched candidate following the first Democratic Party primary debate in 2020, suppressing news critical of Biden, concealing most Republican campaign websites for the 12 competitive Senate races in 2022, and aiding Biden in 2024 by ‘burying in its search results the campaign websites of every one of his significant opponents.'”

The evidence shows Google helped those who aligned most closely with its leftism as far back as 2008, and it targeted for censorship those who threatened that ideology, the report said.

“While its interference was first evident in 2008, its meddling has turned into an organizational mission to ensure that its candidates win on election day,” the MRC report said. “Many studies reveal the results of the tech giant’s commitment.”:

The cited other studies suggesting Google probably shifted 2.6 million votes to Hillary Clinton in 2016 and likely boosted Democrat votes by six million in 2020.

Google claimed the information was “baseless” and “inaccurate.”

There are solutions, the MRC work suggested, including that House Speaker Mike Johnson should “direct relevant committees” to investigate the likely violation of constitutional rights involved in the censorship.

Also possible would be to declare Google a common carrier.

Or consumers should use other “better, less-biased” products.

Media Research Center founder and president Brent Bozell urged Congress to act.

“No organization has more control over information than Google, and they have repeatedly used that power to manipulate the public to vote for the most left-wing candidates in every major election since 2008. It’s un-American to attempt to manipulate elections this way. It’s time Congress acts to shut down this massive election interference scheme,” Bozell told Fox News Digital.”

