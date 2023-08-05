Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Files Lawsuit Against Google-YouTube for Censorship

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., candidate for US President and a traditional Democrat, filed a complaint on Wednesday in the U.S. District Court Northern District of California against Google, LLC and its wholly-owned subsidiary YouTube, LLC.

Kennedy alleges that Google collaborated with the federal government to create and enforce “misinformation” policies to censor the government’s political opponents, including Kennedy himself.

Such actions, Kennedy contends, are a violation of the First Amendment, especially when they result from a partnership relying on government sources.

Last month, RFK Jr. attended The Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government’s hearing that examined the federal government’s role in censoring Americans, the Missouri v. Biden case, and Big Tech’s collusion with out-of-control government agencies to silence speech.

The Gateway Pundit’s Jim Hoft is the lead plaintiff in the Missouri v. Biden lawsuit.

“The government cannot censor its critics,” asserted Scott Street of JW Howard Attorneys, the lead attorney for the litigation.

“It cannot do so directly and it cannot do so by empowering private entities like Google to act as the censor. That principle is fundamental to American democracy, particularly regarding political speech. This case is about preserving voters’ freedom to speak, to hear, to think for themselves,” he added.

YouTube removed RFK Jr.’s interview with podcast host Jordan Peterson for allegedly spreading misinformation.

Robert Kennedy Jr. continues to fight for the rights of every American.

More from the news release: