REPORT: St. Louis Authorities Can’t Find Former Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner – Is Accused of Misusing Taxpayer Funds and Rights Abuses

Kim Gardner, a former St. Louis prosecutor who was backed by George Soros, is missing. The list of allegations against Gardner is long.

Authorities are trying to find her because of the ongoing investigation and also to serve her subpoenas, but she has vanished.

Unless something has happened to her, she must be in hiding. How else can her disappearance be explained?

From the Associated Press:

Auditors can’t locate former St. Louis circuit attorney to complete state audit A state examination of the office that handles criminal prosecutions in St. Louis is being delayed because auditors can’t find former Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner, Missouri Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick said Monday. Fitzpatrick said in a news release that auditors have tried for several months to contact Gardner, including trying to serve her with a subpoena. Her whereabouts remain unknown, he said. “This is a pattern of behavior with Kim Gardner, who hasn’t shown a willingness to be transparent or accountable,” Fitzpatrick, a Republican, said in a news release. “Without question, she knows our audit is ongoing and that we want to speak with her about her time in office, but she has made no effort to comply with our requests or respond to our inquiries.” Gardner, a Democrat first elected in 2016 to become the city’s first Black circuit attorney, resigned in May 2023. She was part of a movement of progressive prosecutors who sought diversion to mental health treatment or drug abuse treatment for low-level crimes, pledged to hold police more accountable, and sought to free inmates who were wrongfully convicted.

The Gateway Pundit has reported on Kim Gardner for years. She left office early in 2023 after public scandal after public scandal.

Soros-funded Kimberly M. Gardner was elected to the Office of St. Louis Circuit Attorney in 2016 and assumed office on January 1, 2017. She was re-elected in 2020 for a second term. However, the report outlines that Gardner failed to fulfill her duties as mandated by state law, leading to a significant decline in the effectiveness of the Circuit Attorney’s Office in St. Louis and an increase in crimes in the Democrat-controlled city.

Under Gardner’s watch, the Circuit Attorney’s Office, once the most active in Missouri in terms of jury trials, saw a dramatic decrease in the prosecution of criminal cases. This decline led to a state of near-collapse in the city’s criminal justice system.

Kim Gardner is so intolerable that two dozen attorneys and more than one-third of the trial lawyers left the office when she took over the office in 2017. And this is a Democrat-dominated office!

She finally left office after a young girl visiting St. Louis lost her legs when a young felon who should have been in jail hit her with his car.

Where could she be?

Missouri Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick said former the St. Louis circuit attorney is dodging subpoenas, ignoring calls and refusing to answer questions for an audit of her former office. https://t.co/EbvpEKbmD4 — St. Louis Post-Dispatch (@stltoday) May 8, 2024

Missouri Auditor says he has not been able to find the disgraced George Soros backed circuit attorney for the Shitty of Saint Louis Kim Gardner. Is it possible that justice has been served? Let’s hope that’s the case. https://t.co/T3V8Xb6Ola — ChrisGraves133 (@CGraves133) May 7, 2024

This is a perfect reminder that every single Soros-backed prosecutor should be removed from office. They are the cause of so many problems in the country right now.