Missouri Attorney General’s Report Exposes Soros-Funded Prosecutor Kim Gardner: Over 25,000 Cases Dismissed, Misuse of Taxpayer Funds, and Rights Violations

The Missouri Attorney General’s Office has released a comprehensive report detailing the tumultuous tenure of Kimberly M. Gardner, the former St. Louis Circuit Attorney, whose administration has been described as a “rudderless ship of chaos.”

The report, which can be read in full here, spanning 62 pages, provides an in-depth analysis of Gardner’s time in office, her failed policies, and the subsequent impact on the city’s criminal justice system.

“Kim Gardner hit the eject button and resigned as Circuit Attorney when it became clear that our lawsuit to remove her from office was going to be successful,” Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey wrote.

“My office has published the Gardner Report to ensure no one person will ever take our state hostage again,” he added.

Bailey continued, “The Gardner Report puts into the public domain what went wrong, how it happened, and what systems need to be put in place to prevent this from happening in the future.”

Soros-funded Kimberly M. Gardner was elected to the Office of St. Louis Circuit Attorney in 2016 and assumed office on January 1, 2017. She was re-elected in 2020 for a second term. However, the report outlines that Gardner failed to fulfill her duties as mandated by state law, leading to a significant decline in the effectiveness of the Circuit Attorney’s Office in St. Louis and an increase in crimes in the Democrat-controlled city.

Under Gardner’s watch, the Circuit Attorney’s Office, once the most active in Missouri in terms of jury trials, saw a dramatic decrease in the prosecution of criminal cases. This decline led to a state of near-collapse in the city’s criminal justice system.

Kim Gardner is so intolerable that two dozen attorneys and more than one-third of the trial lawyers left the office when she took over the office in 2017. And this is a Democrat-dominated office!

The report is the culmination of an extensive investigation involving the review of tens of thousands of documents and interviews with nearly 40 witnesses. This thorough process aimed to uncover the full extent of the issues within Gardner’s administration.

Attorney General Bailey is still seeking thousands of pages of records from the city, which Gardner refused to turn over as part of subpoenas. The future of Gardner’s legal licensure remains uncertain, with Bailey stating, “I think that that’s going be up to the judiciary to decide whether her licensure is at risk.”

Key Findings of the Report:

Dismissal of 25,000 Cases: The report highlights that under Gardner’s tenure, an astonishing 25,000 cases were dismissed, raising serious concerns about the administration of justice in St. Louis. Failure to Prosecute 2,735 Cases: Judges dismissed 2,735 cases due to Gardner’s office’s failure to prosecute, indicating a systemic breakdown in the city’s legal processes. Misuse of Taxpayer Money: The report uncovers that Gardner’s office paid $351,500 to an unlicensed attorney for legal advice, a blatant misuse of taxpayer funds. Violations of the Crime Victims’ Rights Act: Gardner’s administration is accused of countless violations of the Crime Victims’ Rights Act, compromising the rights and welfare of victims in criminal cases. Resignation Amidst Legal Pressure: Gardner resigned just hours before a judge was expected to order the turnover of potentially damaging records and schedule a deposition, a move seen as an attempt to evade accountability.

READ the full report here and below:

Here is more background on Kim Gardner: