Missouri Attorney General’s Report Exposes Soros-Funded Prosecutor Kim Gardner: Over 25,000 Cases Dismissed, Misuse of Taxpayer Funds, and Rights Violations

The Missouri Attorney General’s Office has released a comprehensive report detailing the tumultuous tenure of Kimberly M. Gardner, the former St. Louis Circuit Attorney, whose administration has been described as a “rudderless ship of chaos.”
The report, which can be read in full here, spanning 62 pages, provides an in-depth analysis of Gardner’s time in office, her failed policies, and the subsequent impact on the city’s criminal justice system.
“Kim Gardner hit the eject button and resigned as Circuit Attorney when it became clear that our lawsuit to remove her from office was going to be successful,” Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey wrote.
“My office has published the Gardner Report to ensure no one person will ever take our state hostage again,” he added.
Bailey continued, “The Gardner Report puts into the public domain what went wrong, how it happened, and what systems need to be put in place to prevent this from happening in the future.”
Soros-funded Kimberly M. Gardner was elected to the Office of St. Louis Circuit Attorney in 2016 and assumed office on January 1, 2017. She was re-elected in 2020 for a second term. However, the report outlines that Gardner failed to fulfill her duties as mandated by state law, leading to a significant decline in the effectiveness of the Circuit Attorney’s Office in St. Louis and an increase in crimes in the Democrat-controlled city.
Under Gardner’s watch, the Circuit Attorney’s Office, once the most active in Missouri in terms of jury trials, saw a dramatic decrease in the prosecution of criminal cases. This decline led to a state of near-collapse in the city’s criminal justice system.
Kim Gardner is so intolerable that two dozen attorneys and more than one-third of the trial lawyers left the office when she took over the office in 2017. And this is a Democrat-dominated office!
The report is the culmination of an extensive investigation involving the review of tens of thousands of documents and interviews with nearly 40 witnesses. This thorough process aimed to uncover the full extent of the issues within Gardner’s administration.
Attorney General Bailey is still seeking thousands of pages of records from the city, which Gardner refused to turn over as part of subpoenas. The future of Gardner’s legal licensure remains uncertain, with Bailey stating, “I think that that’s going be up to the judiciary to decide whether her licensure is at risk.”
Key Findings of the Report:
- Dismissal of 25,000 Cases: The report highlights that under Gardner’s tenure, an astonishing 25,000 cases were dismissed, raising serious concerns about the administration of justice in St. Louis.
- Failure to Prosecute 2,735 Cases: Judges dismissed 2,735 cases due to Gardner’s office’s failure to prosecute, indicating a systemic breakdown in the city’s legal processes.
- Misuse of Taxpayer Money: The report uncovers that Gardner’s office paid $351,500 to an unlicensed attorney for legal advice, a blatant misuse of taxpayer funds.
- Violations of the Crime Victims’ Rights Act: Gardner’s administration is accused of countless violations of the Crime Victims’ Rights Act, compromising the rights and welfare of victims in criminal cases.
- Resignation Amidst Legal Pressure: Gardner resigned just hours before a judge was expected to order the turnover of potentially damaging records and schedule a deposition, a move seen as an attempt to evade accountability.
READ the full report here and below:
Here is more background on Kim Gardner:
Kim Gardner refused to put the man charged with hitting high shool student and volleyball player Janae Edmondson back in jail even though he violated the conditions of his bond more than 50 times. The repeat offender went on to hit a Tennessee teenage volleyball player walking in St. Louis City last week — and the young girl lost her legs after she was pinned to another vehicle. The driver NEVER should have been on the street. And Missourians are furious!
The Circuit Attorney’s office refused to file charges against the woman who opened fire on the Cinco de Mayo crowd, citing ‘lack of evidence’ and the ‘victim refuses to assist’.
Judge John Torbitzky ruled that Soros-funded Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner will be tried for willfully neglecting her duties.
The Soros-funded Circuit Attorney refuses to perform the duties of her position. The homicide rate and car thefts in St. Louis rival the numbers from any major city in a third-world country. Gardner refuses to prosecute criminals and releases dangerous criminals on the street. And at the same time, she throws out court cases because she says the police are racist.
The final straw was a horrific crime in February when repeat offender, 21-year-old Daniel Riley, who had been out on bail after violating his bond multiple times, struck teenager Janae Edmondson in a wreck. The young teen volleyball sensation lost both of her legs as she was walking from a volleyball tournament with her parents in downtown St. Louis. Janee had a scholarship to play volleyball in college. Daniel Riley had violated his bond over 100 times and yet was still roaming the streets of St. Louis.
In August 2018, Kim Gardner announced her attorneys will no longer accept cases from 28 different St. Louis City police officers. Gardner called it her “exclusion list” because they were racist.
In 2019, Gardner refused to charge a drug dealer who was found with 1,000 opiate pills and 30,000 in cash because she didn’t like the cop involved.
Gardner refused to charge the killer of a 7-year-old child despite a suspect’s confession in 2019.
Gardner lied about Governor Eric Greitens’s case, committed over 60 acts of misconduct in the case, and got away with it.
In 2020, Kim Gardner dropped the case against a suspect who shot another man in a traffic dispute in broad daylight.
In 2020, Kim Gardner also was caught on video lying about being harassed during a traffic stop!
The Missouri Supreme Court ruled that far-left St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kimberly Gardner must turn over communications with Soros operatives and Missouri political insiders related to her false case against former Missouri Governor Eric Greitens.
Also in 2020 Kim Gardner released all of the rioters and looters from jail without charges in the violent St. Louis Black Lives Matter riots.
But this latest incident in February was the last straw.