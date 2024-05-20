Progressive Biden Staffer Who Resigns Over Israeli ‘Genocide’ Claims, Revealed as Daughter of Weapons Company Executive Making Profits from Israel’s Military Contracts

A Biden regime staffer who recently stepped down, citing opposition to U.S. backing of Israel’s military actions in Gaza, is revealed to be the daughter of a top executive at a defense firm that supplies arms to the Israel government.
The Gateway Pundit previously reported that Lily Greenberg Call, a Jewish special assistant to the chief of staff in the Department of Interior, resigned in protest and blasted Joe Biden in a phone call with the AP.
In a phone interview with The Associated Press, Call blasted Joe Biden’s comments on Israel and Jews.
“In an interview with The Associated Press, Call pointed to comments by Biden, including at a White House Hanukkah event where he said “Were there no Israel, there wouldn’t be a Jew in the world who was safe” and at an event at Washington’s Holocaust Memorial last week in which he said the Oct. 7 Hamas-led attacks that triggered the war were driven by an “ancient desire to wipe out the Jewish people.”” The AP reported.
“He is making Jews the face of the American war machine. And that is so deeply wrong,” Call told the AP, noting that ancestors of hers were killed by “state-sponsored violence.”
In her resignation letter, Call said she was initially excited to join the Biden Administration: “However, I can no longer in good conscience continue to represent this administration,” she wrote in a letter.
According to the New York Post, Lily’s “views began to shift after going to college at Berkeley, meeting “Palestinian-Americans at school” and entering Democratic politics, according to an essay she wrote in May 2022 for Teen Vogue.”
Lily, now a critic of the Biden regime’s complicity in “state-sponsored violence” against Palestinians, is none other than the daughter of Thomas Call, a high-ranking executive at RTX Corp.
According to his LinkedIn account, Call, who lives in Oakland, California, is a chief engineer at Raytheon Applied Signal Technology.
This company is one of America’s leading suppliers of advanced weaponry to Israel, including critical components for the famed Iron Dome missile defense system.
