“I Can No Longer in Good Conscience Continue to Represent This Administration” – Biden Interior Department Staffer Abruptly Resigns

An Interior Department staffer abruptly resigned on Wednesday in protest over the Biden Regime’s stance on the Israel-Gaza war.

Lily Greenberg Call, a Jewish special assistant to the chief of staff in the Department of Interior, resigned in protest and blasted Joe Biden in a phone call with the AP.

In a phone interview with The Associated Press, Call blasted Joe Biden’s comments on Israel and Jews.

“In an interview with The Associated Press, Call pointed to comments by Biden, including at a White House Hanukkah event where he said “Were there no Israel, there wouldn’t be a Jew in the world who was safe” and at an event at Washington’s Holocaust Memorial last week in which he said the Oct. 7 Hamas-led attacks that triggered the war were driven by an “ancient desire to wipe out the Jewish people.”” The AP reported.

“He is making Jews the face of the American war machine. And that is so deeply wrong,” Call told the AP, noting that ancestors of hers were killed by “state-sponsored violence.”

In her resignation letter, Call said she was initially excited to join the Biden Administration: “However, I can no longer in good conscience continue to represent this administration,” she wrote in a letter.

AP reported:

An Interior Department staffer on Wednesday became the first Jewish political appointee to publicly resign in protest of U.S. support for Israel’s war in Gaza. Lily Greenberg Call, a special assistant to the chief of staff in the Interior Department, accused President Joe Biden of using Jews to justify U.S. policy in the conflict. Call had worked for the presidential campaigns of both Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, and was a longtime activist and advocate for Israel in Washington and elsewhere before joining the government.

Several senior-level Biden staffers have resigned in protest over the Biden Administration’s stance on the Israel-Gaza war.