President Trump Reveals What He Will Do if He Falls Short in 2024 Presidential Election

President Trump revealed what actions he will take in November if he falls short of winning the 2024 Presidential election.

As the Daily Mail reported, Trump spoke to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel regarding issues around election integrity in an interview following Wednesday’s rally in Waukesha. Trump focused most of his comments during the rally on Biden’s garbage economic record and the illegal alien invasion along America’s southern border.

Trump explained in his interview that he could take two paths after the election: one would be to accept the results if they were just. But in the event of an unfair election, he would spare no expense going to battle.

“If everything’s honest, I’ll gladly accept the results. I don’t change on that,” Trump told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. “If it’s not, you have to fight for the right of the country.”

This is a brave stance for Trump to take, considering he is currently being prosecuted for daring to exercise his First Amendment rights by questioning the results of the last presidential election.

At the time of this writing, Trump is leading Joe Biden in EVERY swing state. As Gateway Pundit readers know, these states are Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.

Trump also said during his interview with the outlet that he won Wisconsin the last time. Official results showed Biden secured 1,630,866 votes compared to Trump’s 1,610,184, a margin of 20,682 votes, though multiple reports have called the vote totals into question.

“If you go back and look at all of the things that had been found out, it showed that I won the election in Wisconsin,” Trump claimed. “It also showed I won the election in other locations.”

Given the current trends, a Biden “victory” would undoubtedly appear suspicious in the eyes of millions of Americans, especially given the nonexistent election integrity laws in so many states. If it is close, Trump will have every justifiable right to contest the election.

Hopefully, a large voter turnout of Americans furious over Biden’s failed “leadership” will render this unnecessary.