New Wall Street Journal Poll Shows Trump Leading Biden in 6 of 7 Swing States

A new poll from the Wall Street Journal is full of bad news for Biden and great news for Trump.

Trump is leading Joe Biden in six out of seven swing states and that’s not all. By a wide margin, voters see Trump as more mentally fit for the job of president.

You have to take polls with a grain of salt, but things have been moving in Trump’s direction for weeks now.

From Reuters, via Yahoo News:

Trump leads Biden in battleground US states, WSJ poll finds Republican Donald Trump leads President Joe Biden in six battleground states in the 2024 U.S. presidential election, according to a Wall Street Journal poll released on Wednesday that cited concerns about the economy and Biden’s performance. Trump garnered a lead of between 2 and 8 percentage points among voters in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Arizona, Georgia, Nevada and North Carolina on a ballot that included third-party and independent candidates, the Journal said. The results were similar in a one-on-one matchup with Biden, it said. In Wisconsin, a seventh state where the contest is expected to be close, Biden was ahead by 3 points on a multiple candidate ballot and tied in a head-to-head contest with Trump, the Journal said… Trump was viewed as having the better physical and mental fitness for the job by 48% of respondents, compared to 28% for Biden, the poll showed.

These numbers are excellent.

2024 SWING STATES GE: @WSJ PENNSYLVANIA

Trump 47% (+3)

Biden 44%

.

NEVADA

Trump 48% (+4)

Biden 44%

.

MICHIGAN

Trump 48% (+3)

Biden 45%

.

NORTH CAROLINA

Trump 49% (+6)

Biden 43%

.

ARIZONA

Trump 47% (+5)

Biden 42%

.

WISCONSIN

Biden 46% (=)

… pic.twitter.com/OxcsntVco6 — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) April 3, 2024

This is very encouraging news for the Trump team.