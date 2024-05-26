Parents Announce PGA Tour Golfer Grayson Murray Died By Suicide

Grayson Murray, the 30-year-old PGA Tour golfer who passed away on Saturday, died by suicide, according to his parents.

The two-time PGA Tour winner’s parents, Eric and Terry Murray, shared a statement with more information about his death on Sunday.

“We would like to thank the PGA Tour and the entire world of golf for the outpouring of support,” the parents said. “Life wasn’t always easy for Grayson, and although he took his own life, we know he rests peacefully now.”

A statement below from Grayson's parents, Eric and Terry Murray.

“We have spent the past 24 hours trying to come to terms with the fact that our son is gone,” the Murrays continued. “It’s surreal that we not only have to admit it to ourselves, but that we have to acknowledge it to the world. It’s a nightmare. We have so many questions that have no answers.”

Murray had previously spoke openly and candidly about his battles with alcoholism and depression.

On Saturday, PGA Tour golfer Peter Malnati broke down while speaking to CBS News about Murray’s death.

“I don’t even know Grayson all that well, but I spent the last two days with him,” Malnati said. “And it’s so funny. We get so worked up out here about a bad break here or a good break there. We’re so competitive. It’s so competitive out here. We all want to beat each other.”

“And then something like this happens and you realize we’re all just humans.. It’s a really hard day, because you look at Grayson and you see in him someone who has visibly, outwardly struggled in the past. And he’s been open about it. And you see him kind of get his life back to a place where he’s been good about things. And he’s playing great. His game is so good. He’s so good at golf.”

“It’s a huge loss for our fans,” Malnati said. “You realize that as much as we want to beat each other, as much as you want to be competitive, we really are one big family. And we lost one today, and that’s terrible.”

If you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please call the national suicide and crisis lifeline in the United States at 988 or visit their website at http://988lifeline.org.