Newsom Signs Bill to Allow Arizona Abortionists to Perform Procedure in California

Governor Gavin Newsom has introduced legislation to allow Arizona abortion providers to give their patients the procedure in California.

The California bill will fast-track abortionists to be able to operate in the state and went into effect immediately upon being signed by Newsom.

Nearly all abortions were set to be banned in Arizona on June 8, except to save the life of the mother — but it has since been repealed by the state legislature. The state will now revert to allowing abortion up until 15 weeks.

The California bill, introduced by Newsom last month, will allow Arizona abortionists to be approved to work in the Golden State within five business days of submitting their application.

According to a report from The Hill, the bill “passed in California’s state Senate in a 30-8 vote on Tuesday, with the backing of the California Legislative Women’s Caucus.”

“Arizona Republicans tried to turn back the clock to 1864 to impose a near-total abortion ban across their state. We refuse to stand by and acquiesce to their oppressive and dangerous attacks on women,” Newsom said in a statement on Thursday.

NOW: Gov. Newsom & @CaWomensCaucus are announcing legislation to make it easier for Arizona women to come to CA to get an abortion. The bill would authorize AZ abortion providers to treat patients in CA. If passed by the legislature, the law would go into effect immediately. pic.twitter.com/52p24wIOQH — Daniela Pardo (@danielapardotv) April 24, 2024

Newsom, a surrogate for President Joe Biden’s reelection campaign, has been extremely focused on abortion access.

The Associated Press reports, “Using money left over from his 2022 reelection campaign, Newsom started a political action committee he calls the “ Campaign for Democracy ” that has paid for billboards and TV ads in Republican-led states to criticize their leaders’ attempts to outlaw or restrict access to abortions. In February, he launched ads in multiple states to criticize proposals there that aimed to prohibit out-of-state travel for abortions.”

Alabama’s abortion ban has no exceptions for rape or incest. Now, Republicans are trying to criminalize young women’s travel to receive abortion care. We cannot let them get away with this. pic.twitter.com/gHbYJYlEXk — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) April 21, 2024

“When an Alabama lawmaker introduced a bill to make it a crime to help someone under 18 get an abortion without telling their parents or guardians, Newsom paid for an ad depicting a young woman trying to leave the state only to be stopped by a police officer who demands that she take a pregnancy test.”