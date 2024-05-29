Newly Unsealed Motion Confirms Someone in Trump’s World (Attorney?) Agreed to Become Cooperating Witness for Government in Jack Smith’s Classified Docs Case

A newly unsealed motion confirms that someone in Trump’s world, likely an attorney, agreed to become a cooperating witness for the US government in Jack Smith’s classified documents case against President Trump.

A reference to a cooperation agreement with the government was mentioned in a motion filed by Trump’s co-defendant Walt Nauta.

Just unsealed filing in classified docs case appears to confirm someone in Trump world (perhaps an attorney) agreed to become a cooperating witness for the government. Keep in mind DOJ tried every trick in the book to try to get Nauta to flip, too.

Recall that Walt Nauta, a former White House employee and Navy veteran who worked valet for Trump and served as a personal staffer at Mar-a-Lago was indicted along with Trump last year.

A previous court filing revealed a lawyer with an attorney-client privilege relationship with Trump proposed to act as an informant for the DOJ.

As previously reported, a defense motion unsealed earlier this month related to search warrants against Walt Nauta revealed a lawyer with an attorney-client privilege relationship with President Trump proposed to act as an undercover informant in Special Counsel Jack Smith’s classified documents case.

According to the motion filed earlier this month, a lawyer for Trump was enlisted to act as an undercover informant/source in Jack Smith’s classified documents case.

“The affiants hid information about [redacted] who were acting as political enemies of President Trump, including one attorney who had an attorney-client privilege relationship with President Trump and then proposed to act in an undercover parallel role to [redacted].

The defense motion argued that the affiants “used attorney-client violations as the basis for evidentiary allegations, but the SCO cannot use information it gathers improperly to justify a search warrant, or as evidence against a third party.”

Well this seems important. From defense motion related to numerous search warrants against Trump aide Walt Nauta. I've long suspected at least one govt informant/source involved in this case. This suggests that hunch is true. Not exactly sure what it means but we will find out

Cannon earlier this month indefinitely postponed Jack Smith’s classified documents trial against Trump after the Special Counsel admitted to tampering with evidence.

Judge Cannon set a second set of pre-trial deadlines to manage pending discovery and disclosure matters.

The Judge vacated the May 20, 2024 trial date. It may be several months until Judge Cannon sets a new trial date.