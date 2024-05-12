Newly Unsealed Document Reveals Lawyer with Attorney-Client Privilege Relationship with Trump Proposed to Act as Undercover Informant in Jack Smith Classified Docs Case

According to a newly unsealed defense motion related to search warrants against Walt Nauta, a lawyer with an attorney-client privilege relationship with President Trump proposed to act as an undercover informant in Special Counsel Jack Smith’s classified documents case.

Recall that Walt Nauta, a former White House employee and Navy veteran who worked valet for Trump and served as a personal staffer at Mar-a-Lago was indicted along with Trump last year.

According to the motion filed earlier this month, a lawyer for Trump was enlisted to act as an undercover informant/source in Jack Smith’s classified documents case.

“The affiants hid information about [redacted] who were acting as political enemies of President Trump, including one attorney who had an attorney-client privilege relationship with President Trump and then proposed to act in an undercover parallel role to [redacted].

Well this seems important. From defense motion related to numerous search warrants against Trump aide Walt Nauta. I’ve long suspected at least one govt informant/source involved in this case. This suggests that hunch is true. Not exactly sure what it means but we will find out pic.twitter.com/0Keo9yghUC — Julie Kelly (@julie_kelly2) May 12, 2024

The defense motion argued that the affiants “used attorney-client violations as the basis for evidentiary allegations, but the SCO cannot use information it gathers improperly to justify a search warrant, or as evidence against a third party.”

Details like this won’t be covered by the corporate media as they continue to insist Judge Cannon is the bad guy here. Now you know why she wants to make this dirty case public. pic.twitter.com/BcacUcpIZx — Julie Kelly (@julie_kelly2) May 12, 2024

Cannon last Tuesday afternoon indefinitely postponed Jack Smith’s classified documents trial against Trump after the Special Counsel admitted to tampering with evidence.

Judge Cannon set a second set of pre-trial deadlines to manage pending discovery and disclosure matters.

The Judge vacated the May 20, 2024 trial date. It may be several months until Judge Cannon sets a new trial date.

“The Court also determines that finalization of a trial date at this juncture—before resolution of the myriad and interconnected pre-trial and CIPA issues remaining and forthcoming—would be imprudent and inconsistent with the Court’s duty to fully and fairly consider the various pending pre-trial motions before the Court, critical CIPA issues, and additional pretrial and trial preparations necessary to present this case to a jury. The Court therefore vacates the current May 20, 2024, trial date (and associated calendar call), to be reset by separate order following resolution of the matters before the Court, consistent with Defendants’ right to due process and the public’s interest in the fair and efficient administration of justice,” Cannon wrote in an order reviewed by The Gateway Pundit.

Judge Cannon set hearings on key motions, including Walt Nauta’s motion to dismiss for selective and vindictive prosecution.

Additionally, a June 21 hearing was set on Trump’s motion to dismiss the indictment based on the unlawful appointment and funding of Special Counsel Jack Smith.

Stay tuned!