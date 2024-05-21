NEW: Trump Lawyer Christina Bobb Arraigned on Junk Charges Related to 2020 Alternate Electors

President Trump’s lawyer Christina Bobb on Tuesday was arrested, arraigned and booked in Phoenix on junk charges related to the Arizona alternate electors.

Christina Bobb pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Last month Trump 2020 alternate electors, GOP state legislators, former Arizona GOP chairwoman Kelli Ward and others were indicted by a state grand jury in Arizona.

A total of 18 people involved in the Arizona alternate electors plan were indicted by the Arizona grand jury last month.

President Trump was named “Unindicted Coconspirator-1” in the indictment because he made a phone call about the ballot counting to former governor Doug Ducey.

Trump lawyers Christina Bobb, Jenna Ellis, Rudy Giuliani and John Eastman were indicted.

“Welcome to Biden’s America,” Christina Bobb said on X next to her booking photo.

Rudy Giuliani was also arraigned on junk charges related to the Arizona alternate electors Tuesday.

Rudy appeared remotely for his arraignment and pleaded not guilty to all nine charges, including conspiracy, fraud, and forgery.