MSNBC Defends Michael Cohen Stealing $30,000 From Trump Org. (VIDEO)

by

As much as you hate the media, it is still not enough.

President Trump was back in a Manhattan court on Monday in Alvin Bragg’s Soviet-style ‘hush money’ lawfare trial.

The prosecutors once again rolled out their ‘star witness’ Michael Cohen, a convicted perjurer, to take the witness stand.

Cohen shocked the public when he admitted he stole tens of thousands of dollars from Trump and lied to Trump Org. CFO Allen Weisselberg.

He also said he would lie to the jury if it affected his personal life.

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell defended Trump’s former-lawyer-turned-rat Michael Cohen stealing $30,000 from the Trump Organization and lying to its CFO Allen Weisselberg.

Lawrence O’Donnell said it wasn’t really stealing because Michael Cohen said he deserved a bonus.

Makes sense!

“It didn’t really sound like stealing $30,000. It sounded a lot like Michael Cohen doing the little that he could within that calculation to rebalance the bonus he thought he deserved, and it still came out as less than the bonus he thought he deserved and the bonus he had gotten the year before,” Lawrence O’Donnell said.

WATCH:

Photo of author
Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.