Michael Cohen Reveals He Has a Financial Interest in Outcome of Alvin Bragg’s Lawfare Case Against Trump, Admits He will Lie to the Jury

President Trump was back in a Manhattan court on Monday in Alvin Bragg’s Soviet-style ‘hush money’ lawfare trial.

The prosecutors once again rolled out their ‘star witness’ Michael Cohen, a convicted perjurer, to take the witness stand.

Cohen shocked the public when he admitted he stole tens of thousands of dollars from Trump and lied to Trump Org. CFO Allen Weisselberg.

He also said he would lie to the jury if it affected his personal life.

Unbelievable!

Here is the exchange between Trump’s lawyer Todd Blanche and Michael Cohen courtesy of TGP contributor Paul Ingrassia who is inside of the NYC courtroom live reporting:

Blanche: Did you mean it when you said revenge is a dish best served cold?

Cohen: Yes, sir.

Blanche: You were willing to lie under oath if it affects your personal life, correct?

Cohen: I don’t understand your question.

Blanche: You testified under oath months ago that you were willing to lie if it affects your personal life, correct?

Cohen: Yes, sir.

Blanche: So I’m asking the same question to you now: would you still be willing to lie if it affects your personal life?

Bragg prosecutor: Objection!

Merchan: Objection sustained.

Blanche: Would you be willing to lie if it affects you personally?

Cohen: Yes, sir.

Michael Cohen admitted he has a financial interest in the outcome of Alvin Bragg’s lawfare case against Trump.

Michael Cohen admitted to the Court that he is considering a run for Congress and pitching a reality show called, “The Fixer.”