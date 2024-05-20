Michael Cohen Tells Court He Stole From Donald Trump – Admits He Pocketed $30,000 from Trump and Lied to Trump CEO Allen Weisselberg

by
Former Trump Attorney Michael Cohen admitted in court on Monday that he stole from Trump, at least $30,000, and lied to Trump CEO Allen Weiselberg

What a train wreck.

Michael Cohen, the lead witness in the ongoing Trump lawfare case in New York City, admitted Monday in court that he stole from Donald Trump, at least $30,000 and lied to CEO Allen Weisselberg.

Cohen is the prosecution’s lead witness.

Will this phase leftist jurors?

Via FOX News.

More from Paul Ingrassia.

Cohen is a scumbag.

Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

