Michael Cohen Tells Court He Stole From Donald Trump – Admits He Pocketed $30,000 from Trump and Lied to Trump CEO Allen Weisselberg

What a train wreck.
Michael Cohen, the lead witness in the ongoing Trump lawfare case in New York City, admitted Monday in court that he stole from Donald Trump, at least $30,000 and lied to CEO Allen Weisselberg.
Blanche: You did steal from the Trump organization, correct?
Cohen: Yes, sir.
What a scumbag!
Cohen is the prosecution’s lead witness.
Will this phase leftist jurors?
This just got interesting: Michael Cohen is now admitting to stealing money from our company.
Via FOX News.
More from Paul Ingrassia.
Blanche: You got paid $4 million for your consulting work in 2017?
Cohen: Yes.
Blanche: What did you do?
Cohen: I did consulting and advisory work for AT&T.
Blanche: Did you tell President Trump about the consulting work you did?
Cohen: He introduced me to the CEO of AT&T.…
Cohen is a scumbag.
Blanche asking Cohen how much he’s made from his two books and two podcasts.
Cohen says, after having to clarify, $4.4 Million.
Cohen also makes money on real estate.’
Blanche also gets Cohen to admit that he makes money off of the merchandise from his store (including his…
