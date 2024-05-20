Michael Cohen Tells Court He Stole From Donald Trump – Admits He Pocketed $30,000 from Trump and Lied to Trump CEO Allen Weisselberg

What a train wreck.

Michael Cohen, the lead witness in the ongoing Trump lawfare case in New York City, admitted Monday in court that he stole from Donald Trump, at least $30,000 and lied to CEO Allen Weisselberg.

Blanche: You did steal from the Trump organization, correct? Cohen: Yes, sir. What a scumbag! — Paul Ingrassia (@PaulIngrassia) May 20, 2024

Cohen is the prosecution’s lead witness.

Will this phase leftist jurors?

This just got interesting: Michael Cohen is now admitting to stealing money from our company. — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) May 20, 2024

Via FOX News.



More from Paul Ingrassia.

Blanche: You got paid $4 million for your consulting work in 2017? Cohen: Yes. Blanche: What did you do? Cohen: I did consulting and advisory work for AT&T. Blanche: Did you tell President Trump about the consulting work you did? Cohen: He introduced me to the CEO of AT&T.… — Paul Ingrassia (@PaulIngrassia) May 20, 2024

Cohen is a scumbag.