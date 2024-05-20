Marco Rubio Humiliates NBC’s Kristen Welker After Left-Wing Gotcha Questions on Election Integrity (VIDEO)

Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) has come a long way from 2016 when he was destroyed by the morbidly obese RINO Chris Christie in a critical debate and branded “Little Marco” by then-candidate Donald Trump.

During a Sunday appearance on “Meet the Press” with leftist host Kristen Welker, Rubio discussed illegal immigration, abortion, and the 2024 election. Things got particularly heated when the discussion turned to election integrity.

Welker thought she could embarrass the Florida senator with a pair of gotcha questions. She started by trying to get him to commit to accepting the 2024 election results regardless.

Rubio promptly responded that Welker’s question was stupid and pointed out that it could be an unfair election. After Welker rudely interrupted her guest, Rubio pointed out that Democrats, including Crooked Hillary Clinton, have made a habit of refusing to accept election results.

Welker then felt the need to defend Hillary’s “honor” and falsely claimed Bill’s disgraced wife accepted Trump’s historic win. At that moment, things went south for Welker.

Rubio promptly responded by humiliating Welker with simple facts. He pointed out that not only did Hillary claim Trump’ win was illegitimate, but Democrats for years have been making outlandish claims about election fraud after being whipped.

The senator went on to share that many Democrats today are planning not to certify a Trump election victory by falsely claiming he’s an insurrectionist.

“Have you ever asked the Democrats this question on your show?” Rubio queried.

WATCH:

Rubio blows up Welker when she asks about ‘certifying the election.’ This how you you handle lying democrat media.pic.twitter.com/RGMs2VU9hk — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) May 20, 2024

Undeterred, Welker tried to trip Rubio up again by telling him he certified Joe Biden’s 2020 election “win.”

“So by your own definition, are Donald Trump’s claims (of vote-rigging) undermining election results?” Welker asked.

This gotcha question did not work either. Rubio flipped the tables on her again by pointing out some of the ways Democrats and the corporate media rigged the 2020 election.

“What undermines peoples’ confidence in elections is when you have places like Wisconsin where you had over 500 illegal drop box locations, Rubio replied. “(And) where you have places like Georgia where liberal groups are handing $10 (to vote Democrat).”

Welker tried to interrupt Rubio’s truth inferno, but he blew right past her.

“Listen, what undermines elections is when NBC News and every other major news outlet in 2020 censored the Biden laptop story, which turned out to be true, not Russian misinformation,” he continued. “You couldn’t even talk about it on social media, or people would de-platform you.”

“People look at all this. People look at what happened in Arizona when 200,000 ballot signatures did not match. People lose confidence.”

When Welker finally got a word in, she could not deny the inconvertible facts Rubio unleashed. Her only move was to lie to her audience by saying “nothing has been censored” on NBC and continuing to harp on Rubio’s vote.

Too many Republicans accept the corporate media’s narrative on a subject and are forced to play defense to appear likable. Whether or not Rubio ultimately becomes Trump’s running mate, having a sidekick with the talent to frustrate the left is a critical skill that can help make a difference on the campaign trail and in a VP debate.