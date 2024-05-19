Senator Rubio Calls Biden’s Border Crisis, “An Invasion of the Country” in Tense Exchange with NBC’s Kristen Welker (VIDEO)

Republican Senator Marco Rubio was on NBC’s “Meet the Press” with host Kristin Welker on Sunday to discuss illegal immigration, the 2024 election and abortion.

“If reelected, Donald Trump has said he is willing to build migrant detention camps and deploy the US military to deport the more than 11 million undocumented immigrants in this country. It would be the largest deportation operation in American history. Do you support that plan?” Kristin Welker asked Senator Rubio.

“11 million, that was the number 10 years ago. We are talking upwards of 20, 25, maybe 30 million,” The Florida Senator replied.

“To the question, would you support it?” Welker asked again.

“The answer to your question is yes, we cannot absorb 25, 30 million people who entered this country illegally. They are here illegally. What country on Earth would tolerate that? We don’t know even know who some, most of these people are. They talk about vetting, vetting them with what? They are coming from nations that don’t even have document systems in many cases,” Senator Rubio continued.

“Senator here is what you said about Donald Trump’s mass deportation proposal in 2016, take a look,” Welker said.

“I don’t think it’s reasonable to say you are gonna round up and deport 11 million people,” Senator Rubio had said previously.

“So why have you changed your mind now?” Welker continued.

“Because the issue has completely changed,” Rubio continued.

“This is not immigration, you ask me about immigration. This is mass migration, mass migration, this is an invasion of the country,” Rubio continued.

Watch:

Most notable from this exchange on immigration on NBC's Meet the Depressed: Welker has nothing for Rubio on immigration once he blows past her attempted tu quoques and appeals to authority. Note she does NOT contest Rubio on pathway to citizenship pic.twitter.com/6wv5FOicOh — Jorge Bonilla (@BonillaJL) May 19, 2024

In just the past 3 years under the Biden regime, an estimated 10 to 12 million illegals have invaded the United States. This is not counting the millions that were here before. Senator Rubio’s claim of 25 to 30 million illegals in the country is realistic.

Rubio also hit back hard after Kristen Welker asked him if he will “accept the election results of 2024 no matter what happens.”

“Have you ever asked a Democrat this question on your show?” Rubio asked Welker as he blasted Democrats for opposing every Republican victory since 2000.

WATCH: