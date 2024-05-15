“Make My Day, Pal” – Joe Biden Mocks Trump For Being Tied Up in Court in Latest Biden Regime Lawfare Suit (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Wednesday mocked President Trump for being tied up in court fighting Soviet-style-Democrat lawfare trials and told him to pick the dates for debates.

Of course, the video had to be cut several times because Joe Biden can’t string a sentence together.

Biden also said he’s ready to debate Trump after months of dodging the former president.

“Let’s pic the dates, Donald,” Biden said before mocking Trump for being tied up in court. “I hear you’re free on Wednesdays.”

Donald Trump lost two debates to me in 2020. Since then, he hasn’t shown up for a debate. Now he’s acting like he wants to debate me again. Well, make my day, pal. pic.twitter.com/AkPmvs2q4u — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) May 15, 2024

Later Wednesday President Trump and Joe Biden agreed to debate in June and September.

Joe Biden and President Trump on Wednesday accepted an invitation from CNN for a debate on June 27.

Trump also accepted ABC News’ invitation to debate Biden on September 10.

“It is my great honor to accept the CNN Debate against Crooked Joe Biden, the WORST PRESIDENT in the History of the United States and a true Threat to Democracy, on June 27th. Likewise, I accept the ABC News Debate against Crooked Joe on September 10th. Thank you, DJT!” Trump said on Truth Social Wednesday morning.

President Trump slammed Biden on Wednesday morning on Truth Social.

“Crooked Joe Biden is the WORST debater I have ever faced – He can’t put two sentences together!” Trump said.

President Trump is tied up in a New York court 4 days a week in a lawfare trial coordinated by Joe Biden.

Alvin Bragg’s top prosecutor Matthew Colangelo was a top DOJ official that Joe Biden sent to New York in 2022 to take down Trump.



Matthew Colangelo

Matthew Colangelo previously worked in the Justice Department (Biden appointee) and is a lifelong left-wing activist.

It was also revealed that Colangelo was paid $12,000 by the DNC in 2018.