REVEALED: Bragg’s Top Prosecutor Matthew Colangelo – A Former DOJ Official Biden Sent to NY to Take Down Trump – Was Paid By DNC for ‘Political Consulting’



Matthew Colangelo

Alvin Bragg’s top prosecutor Matthew Colangelo – a top DOJ official that Joe Biden sent to New York in 2022 to take down Trump – was paid by the DNC for ‘political consulting.’

Matthew Colangelo previously worked in the Justice Department (Biden appointee) and is a lifelong left-wing activist.

It has now been revealed that Colangelo was paid $12,000 by the DNC in 2018.

“According to Federal Election Commission records reviewed by Fox News Digital, DNC Services Corp/Democratic National Committee paid Colangelo twice on Jan. 31, 2018. Colangelo was given two payments of $6,000, for a total of $12,000.” Fox News reported.

BOMBSHELL BIDEN CORRUPTION ALERT I just uncovered that the Far Left NYC prosecutor sent from Biden's DOJ to arrest President Trump was PAID BY THE DNC. This is ILLEGAL ELECTION INTERFERENCE.

Fox News reported:

The Democratic National Committee paid Trump prosecutor Matthew Colangelo thousands of dollars for “political consulting” in 2018, Fox News Digital has learned. Colangelo delivered opening statements in the unprecedented criminal trial of former President Trump and currently serves as a top prosecutor with Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s Office on the case. Colangelo joined Bragg’s office in December 2022 after the resignations of Mark Pomerantz and Carey Dunne — prosecutors who were investigating Trump and resigned in protest of Bragg’s initial unwillingness to indict the former president. Colangelo left a senior role at the Biden Justice Department to join Bragg’s team. Bragg afterward brought charges against the former president in April 2023, raising questions among some in the GOP about alleged politicization of the case.

House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH) last Tuesday launched an investigation into the Biden DOJ’s coordination with Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s politicized prosecution of President Trump.

Mike Davis, a former law clerk for Justice Gorsuch, said the Biden Justice Department is engaging in a criminal conspiracy to violate Trump’s civil rights.

“The lawfare happening to President Trump across the country is coordinated by President Biden, who sent Matthew Colangelo to New York to be his henchman and ensure Trump would not receive a fair trial,” Mike Davis said.

The lawfare happening to President Trump across the country is coordinated by President Biden, who sent Matthew Colangelo to New York to be his henchman and ensure Trump would not receive a fair trial. The Biden Justice Department is engaging in a criminal conspiracy to violate Trump's civil rights.

Recall that Colangelo lied during his opening statement last month and claimed Trump “orchestrated a criminal scheme to corrupt the 2016 presidential election” when he paid porn star Stormy Daniels to keep quiet about their alleged affair.

Trump has denied the affair.

“The defendant, Donald Trump, orchestrated a criminal scheme to corrupt the 2016 presidential election. Then he covered up that criminal conspiracy by lying in his New York business records over and over and over again,” prosecutor Matthew Colangelo – a former top Biden DOJ appointee – told jurors last week, according to AP.

Chairman Jordan specifically called out Matthew Colangelo in his letter to US Attorney General Merrick Garland.

“The Committee on the Judiciary is conducting oversight of politically motivated prosecutions by state and local officials. Since last year, popularly elected prosecutors—who campaigned for office on the promise of prosecuting President Trump—engaged in an unprecedented abuse of prosecutorial authority: the indictment of a former President of the United States and current leading candidate for that office. New York County District Attorney (DANY) Alvin Bragg is engaged in one such politicized prosecution, which is being led in part by Matthew B. Colangelo, a former senior Justice Department official. Accordingly, given the perception that the Justice Department is assisting in Bragg’s politicized prosecution, we write to request information and documents related to Mr. Colangelo’s employment,” Jim Jordan wrote in a letter obtained by The Gateway Pundit.

Chairman Jordan said Colangelo’s recent employment history with the DOJ “demonstrates his obsession with investigating a person rather that prosecuting a crime.”

“Mr. Colangelo’s recent employment history demonstrates his obsession with investigating a person rather than prosecuting a crime. At the New York Attorney General’s Office, Mr. Colangelo ran investigations into President Trump, leading ‘a wave of state litigation against Trump administration policies.’ On January 20, 2021, the first day of the Biden Administration, Mr. Colangelo began serving as the Acting Associate Attorney General—the number three official in your department. Upon the confirmation of Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta, Mr. Colangelo then served as the Principal Deputy Associate Attorney General. In December 2022, Bragg ‘beefed up [his] office’ by hiring Mr. Colangelo to fill the void left by the departure of politicized line prosecutors Mark Pomerantz and Carey Dunne. Bragg hired Mr. Colangelo to ‘jump-start’ his office’s investigation of President Trump, reportedly due to Mr. Colangelo’s ‘history of taking on Donald J. Trump and his family business.’ Mr. Colangelo is now a lead prosecutor in President Trump’s trial,” Jim Jordan wrote.