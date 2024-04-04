DOJ Seeks Prison Time for Woman Who Found Ashley Biden’s Diary that Revealed Old Joe’s Perverted Acts with His Daughter

As previously reported, Ashley Biden, Joe Biden’s youngest daughter, left her diary under a mattress at the Palm Beach rehab home following a stay at a treatment facility. Two individuals who found Ashley Biden’s diary at a halfway house later sold the diary to James O’Keefe and Project Veritas.
In a January 2019 entry, Ashley Biden recalled how she used to shower with her father, Joe Biden, and suggested it may have contributed to a sex addiction.
The diary describes Ashley and her father Joe Biden taking showers together at an inappropriate age.
“I have always been boy crazy,’ Ashley wrote. ‘Hyper-sexualized @ a young age … I remember somewhat being sexualized with [a family member]; I remember having sex with friends @ a young age; showers w/ my dad (probably not appropriate).’ she wrote in a January 2019 entry, according to the Daily Mail.
James O’Keefe was later the victim of a late-night FBI raid and was arrested by the Biden regime.
The two individuals who found Ashley Biden’s diary at a halfway house pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit interstate transportation of stolen property.
And Joe Biden’s DOJ is using their guilty pleas to go after Project Veritas founder James O’Keefe.
Now, the Department of Justice is seeking prison time for Aimee Harris who found the diary under Ashley Biden’s mattress.
The Hill reported:
The Department of Justice (DOJ) is seeking prison time for Aimee Harris, the woman who stole the diary of the president’s daughter, Ashley Biden, and sold it to conservative media site Project Veritas for tens of thousands of dollars before the 2020 presidential election.
According to the DOJ, Harris was temporarily staying at the Delray Beach, Fla., residence of Ashley Biden in September 2020 when she stole the diary “containing highly personal entries” as well as tax records, a cellphone and family photographs. Harris enlisted defandant Robert Kurlander to assist her in selling the collected material.
Project Veritas, based in New York, paid Harris and Kurlander $20,000 each for the diary and other materials the pair returned to Florida to obtain. Project Veritas is a controversial media outlet known for sting operations, sending its staffers undercover to record sources and capture what they say is the true story behind the headlines.
In November, the DOJ raided two locations tied to Project Veritas and the organization’s founder, James O’Keefe.
Project Veritas never published the diary, but a different website did. O’Keefe, who said he received the diary from tipsters who found it abandoned in a hotel room, said he did not publish it because he could not verify its authenticity.