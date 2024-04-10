Biden’s DOJ Sentence Aimee Harris to Prison for Allegedly Stealing Ashley Biden’s Diary that Revealed Old Joe’s Perverted Acts

Aimee Harris, 41, was sentenced by Biden’s Department of Justice (DOJ) to prison, followed by a period of home confinement for her role in the alleged theft and distribution of a diary belonging to Ashley Biden.

As previously reported by The Gateway Pundit, Ashley Biden, Joe Biden’s youngest daughter, left her diary under a mattress at the Palm Beach rehab home following a stay at a treatment facility. Two individuals who found Ashley Biden’s diary at a halfway house later sold the diary to James O’Keefe and Project Veritas.

In a January 2019 entry, Ashley Biden recalled how she used to shower with her father, Joe Biden, and suggested it may have contributed to a sex addiction.

The diary describes Ashley and her father, Joe Biden, taking showers together at an inappropriate age.

“I have always been boy crazy,’ Ashley wrote. ‘Hyper-sexualized @ a young age … I remember somewhat being sexualized with [a family member]; I remember having sex with friends @ a young age; showers w/ my dad (probably not appropriate),’ she wrote in a January 2019 entry, according to the Daily Mail.

James O’Keefe was later the victim of a late-night FBI raid and was arrested by the Biden regime.

In 2022, Aimee Harris and co-defendant Robert Kurlanderwho, who found Ashley Biden’s diary at a halfway house, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit interstate transportation of stolen property.

In an emotional court appearance, a remorseful Harris expressed regret over her actions, emphasizing her difficult personal circumstances, including surviving domestic abuse and sexual trauma, the New York Post reported.

Despite Harris’s personal plea and her defense attorney’s appeal for leniency based on her traumatic past and responsibilities as a mother, the prosecution highlighted Harris’s pattern of disrespect for the law.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert Sobelman claimed that Harris’s actions were not only unlawful but were intended to harm the Biden family and influence the political landscape.

Chief US District Judge Laura Taylor Swain described the act of selling the diary as “despicable,” highlighting the privacy invasion and the potential political motivations behind the sale.

Harris was ordered to serve a one-month prison sentence, pay a $20,000 fine, and undergo three years of probation.

Harris is set to begin serving her prison term in July, while Kurlander’s sentencing is pending.