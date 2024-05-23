Kansas City Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes and Head Coach Andy Reid Come to Kicker Harrison Butker’s Defense

Watch Gateway Pundit’s Trump Bronx Event

Earlier this month, Kansas City Chief’s kicker Harrison Butker came under fire for a commencement speech he gave at the Benedictine College. The speech encouraged the graduates, especially women, to start a family and raise kids, mirroring his 2023 speech, where he said:

“In the end— no matter how much money you attain— none of it will matter if you are alone and devoid of purpose… I can offer one controversial antidote that I believe will have a lasting impact for generations to come: GET MARRIED AND START A FAMILY.”

Clips of the 2024 commencement speech went viral after Butker told the women present that they’ve “had the most diabolical lies told to [them].” He then asked:

“How many of you are sitting here now, about to cross the stage, and are thinking about all the promotions and titles you’re going to get in your career? Some of you may go on to lead successful careers in the world, but I would venture to guess that the majority of you are most excited about your marriage and the children you will bring into this world. I can tell you that my beautiful wife Isabel, would be the first to say that her life truly started when she began living her vocation as a wife and as a mother. I’m on this stage enabled to be the man I am because I have a wife who leans into her vocation. I’m beyond blessed with the many talents God has given me, but it cannot be overstated that all of my success is made possible because a girl I met in band class back in middle-school would convert to the faith, become my wife, and embrace one of the most important titles of all: homemaker.

While several social media posts excoriated the Chiefs’ kicker for daring to make such a Christian statement at a Catholic college, his jersey skyrocketed to the top-selling jersey for the Chiefs following the event. A kicker beat out Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce.

A former Chiefs cheerleader on Tik-Tok put out a smug video stating that because Butker “represents a billion dollar organization” and likely took the same PR classes as her, he is “no longer just Harrison Butker”. Apparently, he’s “Harrison Butker that plays for the Kansas City Chiefs and anything you say or do that doesn’t align with that brand…will be grounds for termination.” If you don’t have anything glass or fragile around you, here is a clip from her video:

The fascist idea that Butker is somehow forbidden by “the brand” from making a lawful, innocent statement about his faith, having nothing to do with football or the team, at a commencement speech for a Catholic college, is absurd. Further, the implication that Butker’s ‘owners’ wouldn’t agree with the speech is also incorrect.

Both the wife and daughter of Chiefs’ owner Clark Hunt, have come out in support of Butker. His daughter, Gracie Hunt, expressed support for Butker and his faith during a FOX News interview and his wife, Tavia Hunt, posted a wonderful message about motherhood and faith on her Instagram:

Yesterday, Butker’s teammate, the team’s All-Pro quarterback Patrick Mahomes, came out and supported Butker, calling him “a good person”.

Head Coach Andy Reid joined Mahomes in supporting Butker, saying that “we all get along, we all respect each other’s opinions” and “we respect everybody to have a voice…that’s the great thing about America, man.”

A reporter asked, “With so many women on the staff here and in the building, his comments kind of touched on women in the work force. What do you tell them if they come to you with a concern about players speaking ill of, you know, women in general?”

Reid responded, “Yeah, that hasn’t happened. I don’t think he’s speaking ill of a woman. But he has his opinions, and we all respect that.”

Are some people that far gone that they are actually offended by a Christian man giving a speech at a Catholic school that praises his wife and her sacrifices while embracing a family-centered life, held together by the bounds of a strong matriarch?