Sales of Harrison Butker’s NFL Jersey SKYROCKET After Epic Commencement Speech, Outpacing Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes

Jersey sales of Kansas City Chiefs star Harrison Butker have skyrocketed since he delivered his conservative-themed commencement speech at Benedictine College last weekend.

Butker, who is a placekicker for the Kansas City Chiefs and three-time Super Bowl Champion, discussed a wide range of issues, including the challenges posed by the COVID pandemic, Joe Biden’s appalling leadership and the importance of the Catholic faith.

NEW: Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker blasts President Joe Biden and D.E.I. during his commencement address to Benedictine College. “Our own nation is led by a man who publicly and proudly proclaims his Catholic faith but at the same time is delusional enough to… pic.twitter.com/DvNRWCjrhf — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) May 13, 2024

Now, jersey sales for Butker are on the rise, even outpacing that of fellow stars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce.

CBS Sports reported:

Harrison Butker currently has the top-selling jersey on the Kansas City Chiefs following the controversial statements he made during a recent commencement speech at Benedictine College. As of Friday afternoon, sales of the veteran kicker’s jersey are even outpacing those of teammates Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, according to the official NFL Shop. Listed among the “Top Sellers” on the official website, Butker’s No. 7 jersey has gotten quite a bump after the kicker’s polarizing remarks. CBS Sports has reached out to the NFL about the specific sales numbers.

Such news will come as a bitter blow to the woke NFL, which quickly sought to distance itself from Butker’s conservative and religious worldview.

“Harrison Butker gave a speech in his personal capacity,” said Jonathan Beane, the NFL’s senior vice president and chief diversity and inclusion officer. “His views are not those of the NFL as an organization. The NFL is steadfast in our commitment to inclusion, which only makes our league stronger.”

Meanwhile, Kansas City is now under investigation for potential violations of Butker’s human rights after Mayor Quinton Lucas doxxed him on the X platform.

“My office is demanding accountability after Kansas City doxxed Harrison Butker last night for daring to express his religious beliefs,” said Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey. “I will enforce the Missouri Human Rights Act to ensure Missourians are not targeted for their free exercise of religion.”