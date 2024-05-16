JUST-IN: Explosion Reported at Biden’s Much-Celebrated TSMC Microchip Plant in Phoenix, AZ – Fire Units Respond to Hazardous Materials Call

An explosion was reported at the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company plant in north Phoenix, Arizona on Wednesday afternoon, leaving one seriously injured.

As The Gateway Pundit previously reported, Biden made an appearance in Arizona in late 2022 before the plant opened to announce a $40 billion investment while visiting the computer chip plant while struggling to read off the teleprompter.

Earlier this year, Biden announced another $8.5 billion investment with Intel for a major CHIPS and Science Act award and gave a rambling incoherent speech to a few rows of people at the Intel Ocotillo Campus in Chandler, Arizona.

This came after DEI – Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion – killed the CHIPS Act.

“The Biden administration recently promised it will finally loosen the purse strings on $39 billion of CHIPS Act grants to encourage semiconductor fabrication in the U.S. But less than a week later, Intel announced that it’s putting the brakes on its Columbus factory. The Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) has pushed back production at its second Arizona foundry. The remaining major chipmaker, Samsung, just delayed its first Texas fab.” The Hill reported. “This is not the way companies typically respond to multi-billion-dollar subsidies. So what explains chipmakers’ apparent ingratitude? In large part, frustration with DEI requirements embedded in the CHIPS Act.” the Hill reported. The far-left Guardian reported last August, Posed in front of an American flag and a large banner reading “A Future Made in America Phoenix, AZ,” Joe Biden told a crowd of assembled workers, supporters and media last December: “American manufacturing is back, folks.” Eight months on, the Phoenix microchip plant – the centerpiece of Biden’s $52.7bn US hi-tech manufacturing agenda – is struggling to get online. The plant’s owner Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), the largest chip maker in the world, has pushed back plans to start manufacturing to 2025, blaming a lack of skilled labor. It is trying to fast-track visas for 500 Taiwanese workers. Unions, meanwhile, are accusing TSMC of inventing the skills shortage as an excuse to hire cheaper, foreign labor. Others point to safety issues at the plant. The Arizona project is the flagship in the president’s efforts to tout the law’s effects and TSMC’s promised $40bn investment in US chip production plant is one of the largest foreign investments in US history and the largest ever in Arizona. Despite the failure to launch, The Biden Administration celebrated increased funding under the CHIPS Act into TSMC's Arizona plant in a press release last month.

Now, the plant has exploded.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, Wednesday morning, a barge also collided with the Pelican Island Bridge in Galveston, Texas.

Disasters in Biden's America are a regular occurrence.

AZ Central reports,

Firefighters from multiple departments responded to a reported hazardous materials call on Wednesday afternoon at the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company plant in north Phoenix, according to the Phoenix Fire Department. Firefighters from the Phoenix, Glendale and Daisy Mountain fire departments were dispatched to TSMC, near Dove Valley and 43rd Avenue, about 2:30 p.m., according to Phoenix fire officials. The call was made as a result of an explosion at the plant, according to the Phoenix Fire Department. One adult male, who was reported to be a worker at the site, was taken to a hospital for serious injuries, authorities said.

This is a developing story...