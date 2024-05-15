BREAKING: Barge Collides with Galveston Bridge, Causing Partial Collapse and Oil Spill (VIDEO)

A barge collided with the Pelican Island Bridge in Galveston, Texas on Wednesday morning.

The collision resulted in a partial collapse and oil spill.

No injuries have been reported so far.

It is unclear what caused the collision.

Fox 26 Houston reported:

The Pelican Island Bridge is shut down to traffic after it was struck by a barge on Wednesday morning, officials say.

The bridge connects Pelican Island to Galveston, and Pelican Island is currently inaccessible by vehicle.

Galveston officials say there were no reports of injuries in the collision that occurred around 10 a.m.

SkyFOX video from the scene shows that debris from the bridge, including a section of the railroad tracks, fell onto the barge.

Galveston officials say the collision resulted in an oil spill in the bay. The U.S. Coast Guard is responding to determine the extent of the spill and initiate the containment and cleanup process.