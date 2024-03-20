81-Million Vote Recipient Joe Biden Gives Rambling Incoherent Speech to a Few Rows of People in Arizona (VIDEO)

Joe Biden, the most popular president in US history who got 81 million votes in 2020, gave a rambling incoherent speech to a few rows of people at the Intel Ocotillo Campus in Chandler, Arizona.

Just look at the setup for the most popular president ever who supposedly won Arizona in 2020:

Biden on Wednesday announced an $8.5 billion investment with Intel for a major CHIPS and Science Act award.

The truth is DEI – Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion – killed the CHIPS Act.

“The Biden administration recently promised it will finally loosen the purse strings on $39 billion of CHIPS Act grants to encourage semiconductor fabrication in the U.S. But less than a week later, Intel announced that it’s putting the brakes on its Columbus factory. The Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) has pushed back production at its second Arizona foundry. The remaining major chipmaker, Samsung, just delayed its first Texas fab.” The Hill reported.

“This is not the way companies typically respond to multi-billion-dollar subsidies. So what explains chipmakers’ apparent ingratitude? In large part, frustration with DEI requirements embedded in the CHIPS Act.” the Hill reported.

Biden heavily slurred his words during his speech.

WATCH:

Biden falsely claimed wages are up more than prices.

Of course, this is a lie. Average weekly earnings are down by 4.2% because of Joe Biden and overall prices are up more than 18%.

Biden also repeated the widely-debunked story about traveling 17,000 miles and being “in the Tibetan Plateau” with China’s Xi Jinping.

Then he malfunctioned again.

WATCH:

Biden looked around lost after he wrapped up his remarks.

VIDEO:

Photo of author
Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

