JUST IN: Charges Dropped Against World’s No. 1 Golfer Scottie Scheffler Following Arrest and Controversial Police Encounter at PGA Championship

Prosecutors have announced that all charges against Scottie Scheffler, the world’s number one ranked golfer, have been dropped following his controversial arrest outside the Valhalla Golf Club during the 2024 PGA Championship in Louisville, Kentucky.

Scheffler, 27, was arrested on May 17th while attempting to enter the Valhalla Golf Club ahead of his second-round tee time at the PGA Championship.

Scheffler was in a car marked with tournament credentials, waiting for his tee time. He was sitting in traffic and then drove around the incident in a vehicle clearly marked with markings indicating a PGA vehicle door.

According to the police report, Scheffler refused to comply with instructions from the officer, Detective Bryan Gillis, and continued driving his vehicle, dragging Gillis to the ground as he tried to gain access to the course.

Detective Bryan Gillis wrote in a police report that Scheffler “demanded to be let in and proceeded forward… I was dragged/knocked down by the driver.”

Gillis claimed he was dragged by Scheffler’s vehicle for approximately 10 yards.

However, Scheffler maintained that the incident was a “big misunderstanding” due to the chaotic situation at the time. Scheffler claimed he mistook the officer for a security guard and was simply following the directions of another officer to proceed to the course entrance.

“This morning, I was proceeding as directed by police officers. It was a very chaotic situation, understandably so considering the tragic accident that had occurred earlier, and there was a big misunderstanding of what I thought I was being asked to do. I never intended to disregard any of the instructions. I’m hopeful to put this to the side and focus on golf today,” Scheffler said in a statement following the incident.

Critically, the arresting officer, Detective Bryan Gillis, did not have his body camera activated during the encounter, violating department policy.

Gillis was disciplined for not turning on his police bodycam during his encounter with Scheffler. This lack of video evidence made it difficult for prosecutors to corroborate the details of the incident.

“Detective Gillis should have turned on his body-worn camera but did not,” Police Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel said. “His failure to do so is a violation of LMPD policy on uniforms and equipment.”

A released video from a street pole camera shows that Detective Gillis was not dragged. The new video shows Gillis chasing after Scheffler’s vehicle for a couple of seconds before the golfer stopped.

BREAKING: @LMPD releases the only official video we have of the incident involving PGA Golfer Scottie Scheffler. The black Lexus you see going around the bus is Scheffler. You also see the officer running him down and arresting him. @wave3news #scottiescheffler #pga pic.twitter.com/fJ2ltFLuSG — Ward Jolles (@wardjolles) May 23, 2024

Now, newly released body cam footage has shed light on the interaction between world No. 1 golfer Scottie Scheffler and a Louisville Metro Police Department officer following Scheffler’s arrest on May 17th.

In the video, Scheffler can be heard explaining his side of the incident to the officer, claiming he did not initially realize the man trying to stop him was a police officer.

Scheffler admits he “should have stopped” when the officer instructed him to, but says he was unaware of the officer’s identity at the time.

Scheffler also alleges that the arresting officer, Detective Bryan Gillis, became “over-aggressive” during the encounter, claiming Gillis “grabbed [his] shoulder and hit [him].”

“It seemed to be a little bit over because the entrance was open. I pulled a little bit because I was afraid. I thought he was going to start hitting me, and I didn’t know who he was. He didn’t tell me he was a police officer. All I saw was the yellow jacket. I didn’t know what he was doing,” said Scheffler.

The golfer states he was “afraid” and did not know Gillis was a police officer, as he “didn’t see a badge, just a yellow jacket.”

“I still was not aware he was a police officer. I was actually looking out the window of the car to try to find a police officer,” Scheffler said.

“Believe me, sir, if I knew he was a police officer, I would have been much more less afraid, but panic set in. As you can see, I’m still shaking because I was afraid. I didn’t know who he was. He didn’t say, ‘police, get out of the car.’ He just hit me with his flashlight and yelled, ‘Get out of the car.'”

The officer in the video counters Scheffler’s claims, stating that Gillis’ uniform and attire should have made it clear he was law enforcement. He also informs Scheffler that his actions resulted in Gillis suffering injuries, including “a huge scrape on his knee” and “a big bruise.”

WATCH:

A video on Facebook since May 23 captures Scottie Scheffler’s conversation in police car after arrest. “You’re right, I should have stopped. I did get a little impatient because I’m quite late for my tee time.” Cop says he “drug” and “hurt” officer. https://t.co/R4YtBZ2Wg3 pic.twitter.com/IosEtwj2tZ — Alex Myers (@AlexMyers3) May 29, 2024

Scheffler was charged with several offenses, including a felony assault charge against a police officer.

After reviewing the evidence, Jefferson County Attorney Mike O’Connell announced on Wednesday that all charges against Scheffler would be dropped.

O’Connell stated that Scheffler’s account of the incident as a “big misunderstanding” was “corroborated by the evidence” and that his actions “do not satisfy the elements of any criminal offenses.”

The decision to dismiss the charges came less than a week before Scheffler’s scheduled arraignment, which had previously been postponed at the request of his attorney.

Scheffler was not required to be present in court for the hearing.

Here is Jefferson County Attorney Mike O’Connell discussing the reasons for dismissing all charges against top golfer Scottie Scheffler.

WATCH: